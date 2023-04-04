JELD-WEN Named One of Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies for Second Consecutive Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), a leading global manufacturer of building products, has been named among the "Most Trustworthy Companies in America" by Newsweek for the second consecutive year.

JELD-WEN is named to the 'Most Trustworthy Companies in America' list for the second consecutive year. (PRNewswire)

JELD-WEN is the top windows and doors company in the construction industry category. The company is one of only 15 publicly traded companies on the list headquartered in North Carolina and one of eight in Charlotte, the company's global headquarters location.

"It is an honor for JELD-WEN to be named as one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for the second year in a row," said CEO William J. Christensen. "This recognition is a testament to the company's values-driven culture and the emphasis we place on building strong relationships, offering high-quality, innovative products and consistently delivering on our promises."

Newsweek's 2023 most trustworthy companies were selected based on a survey of 25,000 U.S. residents across three vital public touchpoints of trust: customer trust, investor trust and employee trust. The survey evaluated a pool of 3,100 U.S.-based companies with revenue of more than $500 million.

