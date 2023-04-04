Heffernan Insurance Brokers Hires Phaedra Starr as VP, Head of Marketplace

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Insurance Brokers, one of the largest full-service, independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, announced that Phaedra Starr has joined the company as VP, Head of Marketplace.

Phaedra Starr spent the first six years of her career working with software companies in the hospitality and financial services industries, consulting, project managing, usability testing, and training users on technology solutions before moving over to The Hartford to manage the upgrade of the then DOS based agency quoting platform. In 2004, Phaedra transitioned into a sales role for Hartford's Small Commercial division where she has spent twenty years building relationships with California agents and brokers, developing, and executing strategic plans around distribution models, small business agency operational processes, and business development of flow, program, and individual large account acquisition to achieve profit and growth goals and maximize agency revenues. With her love of insurance and technology, she became the go-to resource for west coast Insuretech API integrations with The Hartford as well.

"I am grateful to move over to a company that I have worked with and loved for the last twenty years," said Phaedra Starr, VP, Head of Marketplace, Heffernan Insurance Brokers. "I look forward to building the next dynamic, future-forward wholesaler with this amazing team at Heffernan."

"We have worked with Phaedra for almost twenty years and see her as the perfect fit for this new role in HIB and are delighted to have found such a solid talent for the position," said John Tallarida, Chief Carrier Officer.

About Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, formed in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States. Heffernan provides insurance and financial services products to a range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has offices in San Francisco, Petaluma, San Jose, San Mateo, Truckee, Bakersfield, Woodland Hills, Cypress, Los Angeles and Irvine, CA; Reno, NV; Phoenix, AZ; Albuquerque, NM; Portland, OR; Seattle, WA; St. Louis, MO; Philadelphia, PA; and London UK.

Employee-owned, Heffernan Insurance Brokers was named the Top Mid-Sized Broker in the United States to work for in 2009 by Business Insurance Magazine. The firm has been among the Top Greater Bay Area Philanthropists since 2003.

For more information, visit www.heffins.com. License #0564249

