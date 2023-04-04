FAA Grants Raisbeck Engineering Supplemental Type Certificate Approval for Five Blade Swept Propellers for heavyweight King Air 300 Series Aircraft

SEATTLE, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raisbeck Engineering, an Acorn Growth Company, and a leading provider of innovative aircraft modifications, has announced the issuance of Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) Number SA02559SE by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This new certification approves the installation of Raisbeck/Hartzell five blade swept turbofan propellers on heavyweight (16,500 lb) King Air 300, 350, 360 series aircraft.

www.raisbeck.com (PRNewswire)

The Raisbeck/Hartzell five blade swept turbofan propellers offer a significant enhancement to aircraft performance, including increased thrust and cruise speeds, decreased noise levels, and improved landing deceleration and accelerate stop. With carbon fiber composite construction and nickel cobalt leading edges, these Raisbeck/Hartzell propellers provide unlimited blade life while weighing 54 lbs less than the OEM propeller.

"We are thrilled to have received STC approval from the FAA for our revolutionary propeller design," said Hal Chrisman, President of Raisbeck Engineering. "Our team has worked tirelessly to extend the benefits offered by our five-blade composite propellers to operators in diverse roles requiring heavyweight aircraft such as Air Ambulance and ISR. These props are quieter and lighter, improve performance, last forever, and they look awesome on the ramp! I am confident it will be a winner for both our customers and Raisbeck."

Raisbeck Engineering has been producing durable, five-blade composite props for 15,000 lb King Air 300 series aircraft since 2017, and this new STC Number SA02559SE is applicable to the Beechcraft King Air B300, B300C (MC-12W), and B300C models. The five-blade composite props are now available for purchase and installation through authorized dealerships worldwide.

For more information about the Raisbeck/Hartzell five blade swept turbofan propellers and the new Supplemental Type Certificate Number SA02559SE, please visit the Raisbeck Engineering website at www.raisbeck.com .

Raisbeck Engineering is a leading provider of aircraft modifications for business and commercial aircraft. Dedicated to improving performance and efficiency for aircraft owners, Raisbeck's aerodynamically designed enhancements deliver safer and more fuel-efficient performance results and improve passenger comfort. For more information about Raisbeck Engineering and our products, please visit www.raisbeck.com. Stay connected with Raisbeck online through Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Acorn Growth Companies (AGC) is a middle market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense, Space, and Intelligence. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace, Defense, Space, and Intelligence markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works in tandem with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders. More information can be found at AcornGrowthCompanies.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Raisbeck Engineering