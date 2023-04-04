Chrysler Partners With Autism Society of America, Announces Calm Cabin Package to Support Individuals With Autism and Their Loved Ones

Chrysler brand to announce new partnership with Autism Society of America at New York International Auto Show to support needs of travelers with autism

Announcement comes during Autism Acceptance Month in April

Partnership includes a new Calm Cabin package for Chrysler Pacifica and Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid to help those with autism feel calm, safe and comfortable

2023 Chrysler Pacifica on display in New York highlights Calm Cabin package features, including:

Calm Cabin package available through Chrysler's online merchandise retail store, collection.chrysler.com , in late spring

Chrysler will work with the Autism Society to identify additional areas where brand can support and affect change in autism community, including by creating a personalized dealership customer experience for people with autism and their loved ones

For more information on Autism Society, visit autismsociety.org

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chrysler and the Autism Society of America will announce a new long-term partnership initiative that supports the driving needs of individuals with autism and their loved ones, including through the creation of a new Calm Cabin package that can transform any Chrysler Pacifica into a sensory-supported mobile experience.

Chrysler and the Autism Society of America will announce a new long-term partnership initiative that supports the driving needs of individuals with Autism and their loved ones, including through the creation of a new Calm Cabin package that can transform any Chrysler Pacifica into a sensory-supported mobile experience. (PRNewswire)

On April 5 at the 2023 New York International Auto Show, Chrysler will announce its partnership with the Autism Society, the oldest and largest grassroots autism organization in the country. The announcement coincides with April's Autism Acceptance Month, as well as the Autism Society's fifth annual Celebrate Differences campaign.

Chrysler Pacifica has always served the needs of families with the brand's purpose of providing calm and bringing harmony to the lives of owners. Chrysler is reinforcing its commitment to providing real solutions for even more families in need. Through its new partnership, the Chrysler brand and the Autism Society will work to make travel more comfortable for all through thoughtful design, support accommodations, educational resources and local community engagement.

In addition, throughout the month of April, Chrysler will use its platforms to encourage followers of the brand on social media to make donations, spread awareness for early diagnosis of autism, promote inclusion in the greater community and practice acceptance in everyday life. Donations to the Autism Society can be made at AutismSociety.org/donate.

Chrysler brand will also provide a courtesy one-year loan of three 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle vehicles for use by the Autism Society.

"At Chrysler, we believe it's no longer enough to be 'aware' of the millions of people living and thriving with autism, we must put acceptance into action," said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand chief executive officer – Stellantis. "We're proud to offer life-enriching opportunities for individuals with autism and their families with initiatives, such as our new Calm Cabin package, that bring a little harmony to people's lives, whether they are on a long road trip or running a quick errand."

The Autism Society will help advise the development of Chrysler products and assist with organization-wide inclusion training to build better experiences for the autism community interacting with dealers across the country.

"The Autism Society of America is proud to partner with Chrysler to create an improved and inclusive driving experience for the autism community," said Christopher Banks, president and CEO of the Autism Society of America. "With a trusted partner like Chrysler, our work is amplified as we collaborate to instill inclusive workplace practices, product accommodations and create more opportunities for the autism community to live fully."

Chrysler Calm Cabin Package

A 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Limited on display at the New York International Auto Show, featuring branded Autism Society vehicle graphics, will also serve as a showcase for the brand's new Calm Cabin package, which helps those with autism feel calm, safe and comfortable.

Available in late spring through Chrysler's online merchandise retail store, the Chrysler-branded package includes:

Seat-back organizer with adjustable straps, five front pockets, interior clear pocket that holds a tablet computer and a black mesh pocket

Rechargeable, cordless Bluetooth meditative light and sound therapy machine that fits in the center pocket of the seat-back organizer with five LED color modes, four light therapy modes, breathing coach and 15 sound therapy modes

Comforting seat belt sleeve with soft-touch velvet feel

Comforting soft-touch travel pillow

Comforting, seven-layer, 12-pound weighted sensory blanket

Items available as part of the Calm Cabin package will also be available for purchase separately.

As part of the brand's long-term partnership with the Autism Society, Chrysler will work to identify additional areas where the brand can support and affect meaningful change in the autism community. In collaboration with its U.S. dealer network, Chrysler will work to roll out dealer-network staff training designed to familiarize dealership employees with the unique needs of individuals and families in the autism community.

The Chrysler brand's new initiative with the Autism Society was developed in partnership with Doner, the brand's creative agency.

Autism and Autos

Autism is the fastest-growing developmental disability in the United States, with one in 36 children receiving a diagnosis, according to the newly released report from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). In addition to the 5.8 million autistic adults in the U.S., autism likely touches a vast majority of Americans either through relationships or direct experience, and the support needs across the autism spectrum are vastly different.

One of the spaces requiring the most support is on the road. Vehicles can be stressful, scary experiences for those with autism due to an environment that can be overstimulating and uncomfortable. For some, it means every road trip to school, practice, work or on daily errands becomes a difficult, challenging experience.

Autism Society of America

The Autism Society's mission is to create connections, empowering everyone in the Autism community with the resources needed to live fully. As the nation's oldest leading grassroots Autism organization, the Autism Society and its approximately 70+ local affiliates serve over half a million members of the Autism community each year. It envisions a world where everyone in the Autism community is connected to the support they need, when they need it – including education, advocacy efforts, and supports and services throughout the lifespan. During Autism Acceptance Month, the Autism Society has a goal to fundraise $350,000 to expand acceptance in practice for the Autism community. For more information, go to www.autismsociety.org, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, advanced innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler invented nearly 40 years ago. Pacifica delivers an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling along with the most standard safety features in the industry and most advanced available all-wheel-drive system in its class. The available innovative plug-in hybrid powertrain takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 MPGe in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. Chrysler Pacifica is also the most awarded minivan over the last six years with more than 170 honors and industry accolades since its introduction as a minivan. The Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand's promise of accessible luxury, with iconic and elegant design, world-class performance, efficiency and quality. Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

