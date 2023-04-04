Captiv8 Named #1 Influencer Marketing Platform for Enterprises by G2

SAN FRANCISCO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Captiv8, the leading influencer marketing platform, has been named the #1 Enterprise Leader for Influencer Marketing by G2, the world's leading business solutions review website. This recognition is a testament to Captiv8's innovative approach and commitment to delivering exceptional results for enterprise clients. In addition, Captiv8 was also awarded the Best Influencer Marketing award at the Influencer Marketing Awards in 2022, further cementing their position as consistent leader in the industry.

Captiv8 named #1 influencer marketing software for enterprise clients, by G2.

Captiv8 offers a comprehensive suite of solutions for influencer discovery, affiliate marketing, tools to manage social commerce, measurement and attribution, making it easy for businesses to streamline their influencer marketing campaigns in a unified platform. In a review titled "Another Year with the Best Results" a client stated, "I love the endless amount of resources that you have access to. It perfectly streamlines your workflow from influencer vetting, content planning, communication, payments, and reporting. As someone who plans six different campaigns in a month and works with over 80+ influencers at a time, this platform truly makes my life not only easier but better! Likewise, if there is any issue or assistance I need in any capacity, their customer success team is amazing and makes sure to get me any additional resources."

Winning the #1 Enterprise Leader for Influencer Marketing by G2 means that Captiv8 has been recognized by actual customers and marketing experts as the leading influencer marketing platform for enterprise businesses. G2's awards are based on verified reviews from customers, which demonstrates Captiv8's exceptional performance and customer satisfaction. In addition to this, Captiv8 is rated #1 for Enterprise by G2 in nine additional categories: Social Commerce, Reporting and Dashboards, Campaign Analytics, Influencer Compensation, Price, Influencer Recruitment, Audience Analysis, Content Approvals, and UGC Management.

"Captiv8 earning the #1 influencer platform for Enterprise businesses is a reflection of our entire organization's commitment to excellence for our clients. Our goal is to provide solutions that deliver efficiency, effectiveness and scale – helping our customers continue to push the boundaries of influencer marketing and elevate their business objectives." - Krishna Subramanian, Captiv8 CEO and co-founder.

