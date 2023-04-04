Applied Underwriters Introduces Applied Home National Underwriters, Consolidating and Expanding its Homeowners Business of Growing, Diversified, Regional Programs

Company names Bob Courtemanche, veteran personal lines industry leader, to streamline and strengthen its current homeowners platforms and drive its national expansion

OMAHA, Neb., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Jamie Sahara, President, Applied Underwriters, today announced the creation of Applied Home National Underwriters ("Home National") to consolidate the Company's presence in select homeowners markets and expand the number and scope of its diversified homeowners programs. Newly consolidated under the Home National banner, the company will act as an MGA representing eight carriers, of which five are within the Applied family along with three other blue-chip insurers, according to Mr. Sahara.

Mr. Sahara stated: "By consolidating our wildfire unit, North East, Gulf Coast and Hawaii homeowners operations, each of which has grown to be significantly sized businesses on their own, we will start our expansion from a base of over $300M in premium in fourteen states. To accomplish this effectively, we have named Mr. Bob Courtemanche to serve as CEO of Home National, bringing his great depth of experience and solid track record of achievement to the role. Mr. Courtemanche previously served as CEO of ACE Private Risk Services, President of Personal Insurance for Fireman's Fund, and Chief Underwriting Officer of AIG Private Client Group. He is a seasoned pro who understands the marketplace, the products and the opportunities for brokers choosing to work with Home National. We welcome him to the Applied family and look forward to continuing the remarkable influx of top-notch talent into Applied that has spurred our overall success and dramatic growth."

Mr. Bob Courtemanche said: "Applied's growth in the homeowners business commends the consolidation we are undertaking in Home National, maintaining the structure that has worked so well for Applied—establishing underwriting offices across the US and EU centered around expertise and distribution with volume operations such as claims adjusting, policy issuance, the mechanical processing aspects of underwriting, all centralized in our exemplary operations center in Omaha. Especially for the Gulf States, there is an additional rationale for this arrangement since our Omaha location is well out of harm's way for hurricanes and other natural disasters, unlike for some of our competitors whose operations could be interrupted or impeded. At the same time, we have been replacing all legacy TPA's and third-party systems with our own proprietary ones, streamlining these operations as well in the process."

Mr. Courtemanche pointed to the Company's response in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian: "Our folks in Omaha did a really good job adjusting Ian claims after it struck Florida on September 29th of last year. As we previously reported, in the first 30 days we took in more than 4,000 calls which we handled with an average wait time of 10 seconds to speak with a representative. 80% of all inspections were done within 5.5 days of intaking a claim. As of today, our claims closure rates for Ian sit well above the industry—a credit to our structural setup and the effectiveness of Applied's proprietary operations. It is all a sign of excellence that we will bring into the homeowners business via Home National."

