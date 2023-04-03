FLEXSCREEN PROVIDES WINDOW SAFETY RESOURCES

PITTSBURGH, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexScreen, one of the fastest-growing companies in the window industry, shares its expertise on window safety.

Since 1997, the National Safety Council has declared the first week of April National Window Safety Week. The week coincides with the beginning of spring when people start opening their windows to welcome fresh air in their homes. While the benefits of fresh air are undeniable, open windows naturally create a safety hazard - especially for small children. A report by SafeKids Worldwide shows that every year, an average of 3,300 children are injured from falling out of windows. Many of those injuries are life-altering, and tragically, 8-10 are fatal.

National Window Safety Week raises awareness about the risks and dangers associated with open windows and how to prevent accidents. Industry leaders are speaking out and sharing resources, and here's what Joe Altieri, Inventor and CEO of FlexScreen, had to say; "As a father and grandfather, I can't imagine losing a child to such a tragic accident. My heart goes out to everyone who has ever lost or had a child severely injured from falling out of a window. That's why I'm doing everything I can to ensure people know how to prevent it from happening as much as possible."

FlexScreen is the world's first and only flexible window screen. Because there is no attachment hardware and the screen is held by tension inside of the window's screen track, FlexScreen often receives comments on social media from internet users expressing concern for the safety of pets and children. "I would worry about a child falling out of the window," one user writes in a TikTok comment.

These comments prompted FlexScreen to create an informative window safety video where Altieri addresses the common and dangerous misconception many have about window screens. Echoing the warnings from leading organizations such as The National Safety Council, the Consumer Products Safety Commission, and the leading pediatric hospital in the country, Altieri stresses: Never rely on a window screen - of any kind - to keep your child safe. The sole purpose of window screens is to keep pests out of your home and let fresh air in - not to hold anything inside. Any screen can be pushed out with enough force, so always exercise extreme caution with children and pets around open windows, and never rely on window screens for security.

To help spread this vitally important and potentially life-saving message, FlexScreen celebrates Window Safety Week with a social media campaign sharing information and safety tips about reducing the risk of window-related accidents.

ABOUT FLEXSCREEN

FlexScreen is an industry disruptor and the world's first and only flexible window screen. Founded in 2015 by Inventor and CEO Joe Altieri, FlexScreen was created to solve all of the issues with the century-old technology of aluminum window screens: no aluminum, no paint, no hardware, and no hassle. Just flex the high-performance, PVC-coated spring steel frame, slide it into the window screen pocket (where it will virtually disappear) and enjoy the uninterrupted view. FlexScreen is innovative, effortless, durable, and beautiful.

Since its introduction into the marketplace, FlexScreen has gained international attention and earned multiple awards, drawing interest and eventual partnerships with powerhouse entities, including Global 500 technical textiles giant Saint Gobain, whose ADFORS division has exclusive rights in the dot.com space, and American television personality, inventor, and entrepreneur, Lori Greiner (Shark Tank investor and "Queen of QVC), who is now an equity partner. Now a thriving multi-million-dollar company, FlexScreen currently has seven manufacturing plants in the US and Canada.

Changing the game again, FlexScreen recently partnered with Erdman Automation to create an exclusive, automated, high-efficiency line that allows window manufacturers to produce FlexScreen for less than they can make standard aluminum window screens. This award-winning innovation is the first of its kind in the world.

