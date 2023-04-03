Entelechy Announces the Launch of The Unleash Your Leadership Potential Experience

SILVER LAKE, N.H., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entelechy, the private-label leadership development partner for global organizations, announces the availability of The Unleash Your Leadership Potential Experience, a scalable, cost-effective blended leadership development program for frontline and mid-level leaders. Featuring the same award-winning core models and activities found in Entelechy's customized leadership development programs, The Unleash Your Leadership Potential Experience is specifically geared towards small and mid-size organizations. The program is ideal for organizations looking to create a unified leadership culture at a fraction of the cost of traditional customized programs, while driving behavior change in a way that is not possible with a one-time training event.

In a powerful blended learning experience that spans two to four months, participants learn fundamental leadership and performance management skills through engaging content, practical learning activities, effective models, and real-world action planning. Anchored by three virtual instructor-led workshops, The Unleash Your Leadership Potential Experience allows for maximum application, reflection, and retention.

Specifically, The Unleash Your Leadership Potential Experience helps frontline and mid-level leaders connect with their team members, enable performance, provide effective feedback, coach for growth and development, and lead challenging performance conversations.

"For three decades, Entelechy has been the go-to partner for large, global corporations looking for customized leadership development programs that drive results," said Entelechy CEO Terence Traut. "We've seen the measurable impacts our programs have had on our clients and we want to make that same powerful content available to leaders at small and mid-sized organizations. By launching The Unleash Your Leadership Potential Experience, we are continuing our mission of making the world a better place … one leader at a time."

With its scalable and repeatable blended format, The Unleash Your Leadership Potential Experience can help Learning & Development teams meet aggressive launch goals and drive business results.

To learn more about The Unleash Your Leadership Potential Experience please visit: https://www.unlockit.com/services/the-unleash-your-leadership-potential-experience/.

About Entelechy

For more than 30 years, Entelechy has served as the go-to, private label training partner for global organizations, including Qualcomm, Vanguard, Staples, DIRECTV, RingCentral, Comcast, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Republic Services, Polaris, and many more. Entelechy's flagship leadership development programs, Aspiring Leaders, Unleash Your Leadership Potential, and Leading Leaders, transform leaders as they progress through their careers. To learn more about Entelechy, please visit www.unlockit.com.

