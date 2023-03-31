BIG3 ANNOUNCES REGULAR SEASON AND FULL BROADCAST SCHEDULE FOR SEASON SIX TIPPING OFF JUNE 25

League to Tour at Arenas Nationwide, with Stops in Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit New York, Memphis, Miami

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced the full nationwide tour and broadcast schedule for its sixth season that will tip off at United Center Arena in Chicago, IL on June 25, 2023. The eight-week regular season will bring the full BIG3 experience on and off the court to fans in Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Memphis, Miami, and New York – where the league will play and host an outdoor festival on July 9 in front of more than 23,000 fans at the historic Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. More than 23 hours of live games will be available on CBS and Paramount+.

"Now that we're back in 20,000-seat arenas, we know that we will own the summer," said BIG3 CEO and co-founder, Ice Cube. "Our fans don't just come for games, they come for the full BIG3 experience, on and off the court. We have persevered for six seasons against all odds and expectations – even through COVID-19 – because we have the most skilled players, innovative partners, the best venues, and most importantly, the best fans in sports. We will continue to break barriers and bring in viewers by providing the best sports experience of the summer all season long."

2023 BIG3 Regular Season Schedule:

Week 1 |United Center in Chicago, IL

Sunday, June 25, 2023 | 1pm ET

Week 2 American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX

Saturday, July 1, 2023 | 1pm ET

Week 3 Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, NY

Sunday, July 9, 2023 | 1pm ET

Week 4 FedExForum in Memphis, TN

Saturday, July 15, 2023 | 3pm ET

Week 5 Miami Dade Arena in Miami, FL

Sunday, July 23, 2023 | 3pm ET

Week 6 TD Garden in Boston, MA

Sunday, July 30, 2022 | 1pm ET

Week 7 Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC

Saturday, August 5, 2023 | 1pm ET

Week 8 Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI

Sunday, August 13, 2023 | 12pm ET

Off the court, the BIG3 was officially certified as a Black-Owned and Operated business by ByBlack and the U.S Black Chambers Inc., establishing the first and only professional sports league to be certified and distinguishing the BIG3 as part of the ByBlack network. In March, The BIG3 was named "Best in Web3" by Sports Business Journal for the league's groundbreaking Web3 Project, Forever Experience Action Tokens (FEATs), offering utility and ownership-like value in BIG3 teams via blockchain technology. In season five, it was Stephen Jackson's Trilogy who took home the Dr. J Championship Trophy to become the first-ever back-to-back BIG3 champions and the first team in league history to win three titles.

Tickets for season six will go on sale in the coming weeks. The playoffs and championship game cities and venues will be announced at a later date. To learn more about the BIG3 go to BIG3.com and follow @thebig3 on twitter and instagram .

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is who we are, FIREBALL3 is what we play. It's not your grandfather's 3-on-3. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences. In 2023, the BIG3 was named "Best in Web3" by Sports Business Journal for the league's groundbreaking Web3 Project, Forever Experience Action Tokens (FEATs), offering utility and ownership-like value in BIG3 teams via blockchain technology.

