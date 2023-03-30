United Digestive Partners with Kohlberg & Company

ATLANTA, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohlberg & Company ("Kohlberg"), a leading private equity firm headquartered in New York, today announced that it has partnered with United Digestive ("UD"), one of the largest gastroenterology physician practice management firms in the United States.

Kohlberg & Company (PRNewswire)

UD's unique dyad leadership model...working in sync on a fully integrated platform differentiates them from their peers.

United Digestive offers a unique, fully integrated management platform for gastroenterology practices and has over 200 providers across 80 locations in the Southeastern United States. UD was formed from a partnership between Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates and Frazier Healthcare Partners in December 2018.

"The partnership with United Digestive represents a significant milestone in our extensive search for an established GI platform with a demonstrated history of growth along with a commitment to integration," said Evan Wildstein, Partner at Kohlberg. "UD's unique dyad leadership model of dedicated clinicians and business leaders working in sync on a fully integrated platform differentiates them from their peers. We look forward to working closely with the UD team to continue building on this foundation and expanding the platform to new markets."

"We are thrilled to partner with Kohlberg and benefit from their deep expertise and successful track record of scaling leading physician management companies. This partnership will enable UD to accelerate our growth strategy and continue bringing like-minded physicians together," said Mark Gilreath, CEO of United Digestive.

"Since late 2018, we have been on a methodical and disciplined journey to create a foundational infrastructure which empowers GI physicians to deliver world-class healthcare on a large scale. This transaction is an acknowledgment of those tireless efforts and the promising future ahead of us," added Dr. Neal C. Patel, President of United Digestive.

Goodwin Procter LLP and Bass Berry & Sims PLC represented United Digestive as Company and Physician Counsel for the transaction, respectively. Houlihan Lokey served as advisor for United Digestive.

About Kohlberg & Company

Led by Sam Frieder and Gordon Woodward, Kohlberg is a leading private equity firm based in Mount Kisco, New York. Over its 35-year history, the firm has organized eleven private equity vehicles, through which it has raised over $13 billion of committed equity capital and generated over $10 billion in realized returns with no realized losses since 2007. Kohlberg employs a rigorous white paper research program which results in a higher percentage of proprietary deals and expedient value creation for its portfolio companies.

About United Digestive

United Digestive is a leading physician practice management organization serving GI physicians and gastroenterology practices nationwide. Practices that are part of United Digestive benefit from advanced infrastructure and operational insights, along with investments in regional growth. Physician Partners enjoy a dyad leadership model with reduced administrative burden and local support to provide the highest-quality patient care. United Digestive is growing at a rapid pace, with more than 59 clinics, 21 ASCs, and 200 providers practicing in four states – Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

For more information, please contact:

Lance Wagner

Director, Marketing

lance.wagner@uniteddigestive.com

United Digestive (PRNewsfoto/United Digestive) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE United Digestive