Innovid and Davis Elen Advertising Prove Cross-Device Effectiveness in Partnership with Samsung and LG

Expanded InnovidXP partnership measures reach, frequency, and overlap results in real-time across CTV, linear, desktop, and mobile screens to yield incremental reach and frequency-based cost savings

Global project management software brand achieves a 20% average decrease in cost per unique reach across devices

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV), an independent advertising platform for the delivery, personalization, and measurement of converged TV across linear, connected TV (CTV), and digital, announced today the results of a cross-device campaign in partnership with agency Davis Elen Advertising, which achieved an average 20% decrease in cost per unique reach for a global project management software client. This was done through expanding its use of Innovid's ad server and measurement solution, InnovidXP.

Innovid. (PRNewsFoto/Innovid) (PRNewswire)

Based on the agency's previous success with Innovid for brand clients on CTV, Davis Elen Advertising shifted to a cross-device approach to see if video running across TV, desktop, and mobile screens – in addition to CTV – would yield incremental reach and frequency-based cost savings for its software client. The goal of reaching all streaming video inventory was achieved through a partnership with both Samsung Ads and LG Ad Solutions to effectively access Samsung and LG owned and operated inventory.

Leveraging InnovidXP, which automatically captured reach, frequency, and overlap results in a real-time dashboard for optimization, Davis Elen Advertising and its software client also saw a unique reach percentage of 92% across cross-device video partners. Further, the client achieved 7x the average campaign frequency and a staggering 2% in audience overlap across Samsung and LG TVs.

"As an independent agency, our goal has always been to spend our clients working dollars in the most effective and efficient manner," said John Papadopoulos, SVP, Director of Media Strategy at Davis Elen Advertising. "Given the growing importance of the connected TV and digital space, Innovid's ability to deliver real-time, cross-device results fueled by ad serving data at scale, is critical to achieving our clients' goals."

"In a market focused on performance, our work with Davis Elen–using InnovidXP–proved that a cross-device first approach can deliver that performance for brands and advertisers," said Dave Helmreich, Chief Commercial Officer at Innovid. "But, it can only be done effectively with granular, unbiased, cross-device measurement, enabling advertisers to optimize for each device, ensuring they reach their campaign goals."

This strategy with Innovid and the CTV OEMs is also being used for Davis Elen's automotive vertical clients.

"At Samsung, it's a priority to help our clients drive performance and achieve their KPIs," said Ryan Iwanoff, Senior Automotive Sales Manager, Samsung Ads. "Davis Elen is a fantastic, multi-year partner of ours and we're thrilled that through this partnership with Innovid, we were able to help them drive cross-device efficiency and reach their audience at scale in CTV."

To learn more about measurement with Innovid, visit https://www.innovid.com/ .

About Innovid

Innovid (NYSE: CTV) powers advertising delivery, personalization, and measurement across linear, connected TV (CTV) and digital for the world's largest brands. Through a global infrastructure that enables cross-platform ad serving, data-driven creative, and measurement, Innovid offers its clients always-on intelligence to optimize advertising investment across channels, platforms, screens, and devices. Innovid is an independent platform that leads the market in converged TV innovation, through proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships designed to reimagine TV advertising. Headquartered in New York City, Innovid serves a global client base through offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.innovid.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

About Davis Elen

Davis Elen is a full-service, independently owned advertising agency with $300 million in billings. Headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, it also has four satellite offices across the country. Since its inception in 1948, Davis Elen has remained focused on one guiding principle: Think inside the box. That's the kind of thinking that matters. From strategy to creative to media, we believe our strategic and creative thinking sets us apart and is the foundation of success for our clients such as Toyota, McDonald's, Best Buy Health, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, Smart & Final, Dice, Zircon, Asana and more. Whether it's brand-building strategies, creative services and/or media planning designed to deliver results, the Davis Elen approach leads with thinking that will cut through the clutter and separate its clients from the competition.

Media Contact

Caroline Yodice

cyodice@daddibrand.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE INNOVID