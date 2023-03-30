VANCOUVER, Wash., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Merchant Inc. announced the launch of their Regulation Crowdfunding raise. Earth Merchant is the premier company creating a circular economy for hemp farming and the green building industry.

EPA Award Winner Launches Crowd Funding Raise To Begin Hempcrete Manufacturing

Earth Merchant (EM) has begun development of a scalable manufacturing system to produce hempcrete blocks. Additionally, operations are supported by Earth Merchant Farmer Network digital platform, which provides accountability, framework, data collection, and infrastructure for climate-smart farming.

With the help of Start Engine, Earth Merchant announces the commencement of their equity crowdfunding campaign.

"We're looking to build a long-term relationship with our investors. We are creating a community of investors and supporters that act as our brand advocates," said Founder and CEO, Gina Engel.

Earth Merchant's operations are U.S. based and take place at the hyperlocal level, working to eliminate the need to ship and transport materials across the country – a common practice that creates greenhouse gas emissions and negates the positive impact of many sustainable materials.

All farm partners are within a 100 mile radius of our processing and manufacturing hub, and products are distributed no more than 1,000 miles from each location.

Their multibranched approach, Farming, Processing, Manufacturing and Building is powering the industrial hemp and green building economy to develop a climate-smart commodity supply chain with measurable environmental benefits at each link.

About Earth Merchant

As a woman-owned enterprise, Earth Merchant is active and validated by numerous government entities including being awarded a $100,000 EPA grant and backed by credentials integral to doing business at the federal level.

The Company's founder has assembled a team of experienced and educated business leaders, scientists, and organizations who are dedicated to expanding the use of hemp as a green building material and climate conscious crop.

"Bringing a sustainable building material to the market for builders who are looking for an environmentally conscious alternative just make sense in an industry starved for innovation." said Founder and CEO, Gina Engel

Earth Merchant is online at earthmerchant.com. For more information on Earth Merchant's business and growth plan, financials, and investor benefits please visit their Start Engine page.

