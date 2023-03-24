G FUEL and Edmund McMillen Charge Up with New "Binding of Isaac" Energy Drink Flavor, Brimstone

G FUEL Brimstone Will be Available as a Collector's Box and Tub at GFUEL.com for a Limited Time

NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL is pleased to announce that its second partnership with Edmund McMillen's The Binding of Isaac, G FUEL Brimstone, is now available for pre-order in a Collector's Box and Tub at GFUEL.com while supplies last!

G FUEL Brimstone, inspired by (PRNewswire)

"When G FUEL asked me to do a Brimstone-flavored energy drink due to how stupidly successful our Isaac's Tears flavor was last year, I was all, 'let me get this straight: You want to flavor a drink after demonic blood vomit?!' But no one responded because I was just alone in my office staring at a computer screen," said McMillen. "Then I emailed them back saying 'sure!' And I'm sure excited to see what everyone thinks of the most evil flavor they have released yet!"

Would you sell your soul for Brimstone? Now there's no need when you use the all-new G FUEL Brimstone! You don't need to make a Devil Deal to obtain this sweet, tart and devilishly delicious synergy of Raspberry and Cranberry! What synergies will you find with this flavor?

The limited-edition Brimstone Collector's Box comes with an exclusive "The Binding of Isaac's Four Souls" card so you recharge and deal some damage on the tabletop!

Each 40-serving Tub of G FUEL Brimstone is sugar free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine.

"Launching Isaac's Tears was a bloody good time, so we were eager to keep our Binding of Isaac celebration going with a delicious flavor combination based on one of the coolest items in the game," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "As they say, 'Always take Brimstone!'"

Grab the new G FUEL Brimstone Collector's Box and Tub, now at GFUEL.com!

About G FUEL

G FUEL provides fans with a game-changing, performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula , ready-to-drink cans , powdered Hydration Formula and Sparkling Hydration bottles, G FUEL has firmly established itself as a market leader in the energy drink industry.

With more than 344,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja , MoistCr1TiKaL , Sentinels Esports , NoisyButters , PewDiePie , Mikal Bridges , Michael Dickson , Summit1G , Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, EA, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Rare Ltd., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

Press Contact:

media@gfuel.com

Distribution and Wholesale Contact:

dluks@gfuel.com

G Fuel is The Official Energy Drink of Esports® (PRNewsfoto/G Fuel) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE G FUEL