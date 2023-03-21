Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® Reveals Extraordinary Scale and Spectacle of The Greatest Show On Earth®

Children of All Ages Are Invited to the Reimagined American Icon as Talent from Around The Globe and Never-Before-Seen Performances Dazzle in a 360-Degree Arena; Tickets on Sale Now for 2023 Tour

PALMETTO, Fla., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Feld Entertainment®, a family-owned company and worldwide leader in live entertainment experiences, announced the highly anticipated 2023 North American tour of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® The Greatest Show On Earth®. Bringing to life an arena spectacle at unbelievable scale, The Greatest Show On Earth will debut stunning feats of real human achievement, musical performances blended with aerial artistry, modern comedy, and never-before-seen acts on highwire, trapeze, bicycles, and more. The reimagined American icon will captivate families through a multi-platform, 360-degree experience that brings fans into the action, creating real connections between audiences and performers from all over the world.

"We're reintroducing Ringling at a time when families are seeking shared entertainment experiences that provide joy, connection, and moments of togetherness," said Kenneth Feld, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Feld Entertainment. "To redefine Ringling for today's audiences, we started with a blank slate and evolved all aspects from production to performance to meet the needs of modern families, ultimately creating a massive playground that delivers an incredible and unique performance that can only be called The Greatest Show On Earth."

Discovered during a global talent search, the show's cast of 75 performers hail from more than 18 countries including Ethiopia, Mongolia, Ukraine, Argentina, Cuba, Italy, Spain, Canada, and the U.S., among others. Their inspirational stories foster powerful connections through circus arts ranging from aerial, acrobatics, comedy, world dance, and more. Each performer and troupe's local heritage shines through costumes that celebrate their culture and individuality.

Enhanced technology – incorporated at a scale that has never-been-done before – amplifies each performance by creating awe-inspiring moments that bring the cast and audience closer together. Sonic spatial technology adds directional sound to put focus on specific areas of the arena, coupled with a spotlight tracking system that will connect and direct the audience's attention to the performers. Video moments of the audience will be incorporated into each show, allowing fans to truly be a part of The Greatest Show On Earth.

"When thinking about how to bring The Greatest Show On Earth back for families, creating an experience that could be collectively enjoyed by Children of All Ages was at the top of our list," said Juliette Feld Grossman, Chief Operating Officer of Feld Entertainment and Producer of The Greatest Show On Earth. "The new entertainment experience will present a phenomenal scale of wow and wonder that only Ringling can deliver and is designed for families to leave inspired, energized, and filled with memories to last a lifetime."

The Greatest Show On Earth includes new jaw-dropping acts, featuring apparatus innovations developed exclusively for Ringling:

The Triangular Highwire introduces a fresh twist on a circus favorite, with four performers on three 25-foot highwires connected in a triangular formation 25-feet above the arena floor.

The Criss-Cross Flying Trapeze will captivate audiences with a real 360-degree view, featuring nine trapeze artists soaring from front-to-back, side-to-side, and diagonally within the ultimate swing set-inspired play space.

A double wheel features four open-sided wheels rotating independently at epic speeds, powered by acrobats who perform daring back-and-forth jumps between both apparatuses at heights up to 30-feet above ground.

The Extreme Box Jump Trampoline sends bikes soaring through the air during a high-adrenaline extreme sport act featuring a compilation of BMX, trial bikes, and unicycle riders performing stunts on trampolines.

Additional unbelievable performances include hand-to-hand balance acts blended with acro sports, original Teeterboard combinations, a physical comedy troupe sparking spontaneous moments of fun and laughter.

At the helm of The Greatest Show On Earth is a world-class creative team revolutionizing the way audiences view and participate in live entertainment.

Directors Dan Shipton and Ross Nicholson have developed their craft through a diverse scope of large-scale stadium shows, live tours for today's most celebrated pop stars, high-profile television productions, and arena shows.

Production Designer Josh Zangen , a visual storyteller with experience planning tour stages for A-list musical artists, created the playground-inspired set that is full of surprises.

Casting is led by internationally recognized talent scout, Giulio Scatola , who has worked on prominent stage and circus shows.

Celebrity choreographer, Gustavo Vargas , will bring his twenty years of dance experience to lead the cast in captivating dance and movement scenes .

Senior Director of Costumes Dawna Oak , whose creations have been seen on Disney On Ice, Marvel Universe LIVE! , Sesame Street LIVE!, and more, is crafting the looks that build personas and distinguish each performer.

Ilja Nowodworski has developed the show's video design, and Jean-Damien Climonet serves as the creative consultant for the BMX stunt sequence.

Original music for The Greatest Show On Earth is arranged by Michael Picton , an award-winning composer writing for film, television, advertising, theatre, and circus.

Having worked on some of biggest music award shows, visual artist, Jesse Blevins , serves as the production's lighting designer.

Comedic writer, Anne Mortensen-Agnew and children's animated writer, Chris Gentile , will reimagine a show through larger-than-life storytelling blending comedic humor and action.

Tickets for The Greatest Show On Earth are on sale beginning today for 19 cities across North America. The full first leg of the tour is listed on Ringling.com showcasing 54 markets. To spark even more fun and excitement, consumers can sign up for the Ringling newsletter via Ringling.com and follow @Ringling on Instagram, , Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Feld Entertainment®

Feld Entertainment®, family owned and operated, is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment experiences that bring people together and uplift the human spirit. Properties include Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey®, Monster Jam®, Disney On Ice, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Jurassic World Live Tour, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and the SuperMotocross World Championship. Across the brand portfolio, Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 75 countries and on six continents. Visit feldentertainment.com for more information.

