The Princeton Review's 2023 Rankings of Top Ugrad & Grad Schools for Game Design Are Now Out

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Princeton Review® — known for its education services and school rankings in dozens of categories — today released its 14th annual rankings of undergraduate and graduate schools with the best programs in game design studies.

New York University earned the #1 spot on both the undergraduate list (which names the top 50 schools) and the graduate list (which names the top 25 schools). NYU's program in Game Design, which is based at its Brooklyn campus, moved up from a #2 ranking on both lists last year.

The top 10 schools on the two ranking lists are below. The Princeton Review has posted the complete ranking lists on its website at Top Game Design Schools for 2023. There, the company also presents profiles of the schools with information on their academics, admission requirements and application deadlines, financial aid, and campus culture.

The Princeton Review tallied the ranking lists for 2023 based on a survey the company conducted in 2022 of administrators at 150 institutions offering game design courses and/or degrees. Most of the institutions are in the U.S.; two are in Canada and seven are abroad.

The 50-question survey broadly covered four areas: academics, faculty, technology, and career prospects. Administrators were asked to report on everything from their program faculty's credentials to their graduates' employment and career achievements. In all, more than 40 survey data points were analyzed to tally the rankings. Information about the methodology and criteria for the rankings is here.

"We recommend these schools as outstanding choices for students considering a career in the exciting field of game design," said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review's Editor-in-Chief. "Their programs and faculties are first-rate. Their facilities are state-of-the-art. And their alumni include many of the game design industry's most successful artists, designers, developers, and entrepreneurs."

Franek noted the exceptional experience students enrolled in the game design programs of these schools gain. In recent years:

More than 78% of the students in the programs worked on a shipped game as part of their studies. At undergraduate schools, that figure was 77%. At graduate schools, it was 79%.

Nearly all of the students in the programs developed an actionable plan to launch a functional game after graduation. At undergraduate schools, that figure was 95%. At graduate schools, it was 99%.

PC Gamer, a top online and print gaming destination, has been The Princeton Review's reporting partner on this project since 2013. The magazine's May issue, which lands on newsstands today, has an eight-page feature on this project. Titled "The Best Game Design Programs Ranked by The Princeton Review 2023," it publishes the two ranking lists and notes interesting stats as well as fun facts about the schools' graduates, faculty, and alumni. The feature also includes an article on video game creation titled "The Art and Science of User Interface Design."

The Princeton Review's website feature, Top Game Design Schools for 2023, has articles offering advice for school applicants. Among them are: "What to Look for in a Game Design School," and "Student Success Stories."

Top 10 schools on the list "Top 50 Undergraduate Schools for Game Design for 2023":

New York University ( Brooklyn ) University of Southern California ( Los Angeles ) Rochester Institute of Technology ( Rochester, NY ) Clark University (Worcester, MA) DigiPen Institute of Technology ( Redmond, WA ) University of Central Florida ( Orlando ) University of Utah ( Salt Lake City ) Vancouver Film School ( British Columbia, Canada ) Michigan State University (East Lansing) Drexel University ( Philadelphia, PA )

Top 10 schools on the list "Top 25 Graduate Schools for Game Design for 2023":

New York University ( Brooklyn ) University of Central Florida ( Orlando ) Southern Methodist University ( Dallas, TX ) Rochester Institute of Technology ( Rochester, NY ) University of Southern California ( Los Angeles ) University of Utah ( Salt Lake City ) Clark University (Worcester, MA) DigiPen Institute of Technology ( Redmond, WA ) Abertay University ( Dundee, Scotland ) Breda University of Applied Sciences (North-Brabant, Netherlands )

About The Princeton Review's School Rankings

The Princeton Review reports annual rankings of colleges, law schools, and business schools in dozens of categories. Based largely on what students attending the schools report to The Princeton Review about their experiences at them, their campus culture and themselves, the company's rankings have been widely reported and closely followed for more than 30 years. The company has tallied more than 3 million surveys of college students for its annual "Best Colleges" rankings that are reported in 50 categories. The Princeton Review also reports annual rankings of top undergraduate and graduate schools for entrepreneurship studies and lists of schools with the top online degree programs in education, library science, and nursing.

