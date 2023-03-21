Northern Tool + Equipment Named to Forbes list of America's Best Employers

Minnesota-based Northern Tool + Equipment ranked #6 in the Retailing category for midsize employers

BURNSVILLE, Minn., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment has been named to Forbes America's Best Midsize Employers 2023 , ranking 6th in the retailing category. This recognition comes from an independent survey of employees and their willingness to recommend Northern Tool + Equipment to friends and family as an employer of choice.

"It's truly an honor to be awarded this title based on employees' positive experience working at Northern Tool + Equipment," said Suresh Krishna, president and CEO of Northern Tool + Equipment. "We strive to create a workplace that celebrates our employees serving those who do the tough jobs."

Northern Tool + Equipment has created a workplace powered by hardworking, knowledgeable employees who boldly build what's next. A fast-paced and supportive work community provides various opportunities to grow a career at a global company, with 70% of retail leaders having been promoted from within. Every day the team proudly lives the core values: Know Your Customer, Provide Value, Act With Integrity, Empower The Individual, Be Entrepreneurial and Have Fun.

"When taking over from our father and founder, Don Kotula, one of our long-term objectives was to continue to invest in what sets Northern apart, our people," said Northern Tool + Equipment owners Ryan and Wade Kotula. "We continue our father's legacy alongside the amazing employees in our organization. Their willingness to recommend Northern Tool + Equipment as a top employer is one of the greatest compliments we could receive."

The company has 3,500 employees and 130 stores in 23 states with plans to expand retail locations in the coming years to grow its presence in communities where highly-skilled tradespeople are in need of an experienced retail partner.

Northern Tool + Equipment offers a variety of career opportunities within their retail, distribution, contact center and manufacturing locations, a robust benefits package and flexible work schedules to help balance employees' needs. Learn more about the career opportunities at Northern Tool + Equipment at jobs.jobvite.com/northerntool/ .

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at more than 130 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at www.NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook ( @northerntool ), Instagram ( @northern_tool ), Twitter ( @northerntool ), YouTube and Pinterest .

