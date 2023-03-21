MISRA C Working Group Announces the MISRA C: 2012 Amendment 4 at Embedded World 2023

Perforce Software Static Analysis Accelerates Embedded Development with Continuous Compliance

MINNEAPOLIS, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software, a provider of solutions for enterprise teams requiring productivity and visibility at scale within the SDLC, participated at Embedded World 2023 on March 14-16. Compliance experts answered questions about Perforce static analysis solutions Helix QAC and Klocwork, and presented on Compliance MISRA C++2x vs. MISRA C++08, Genericity vs. Explicitness in C for Maintainable and Correct Code, and Cloud CI for Mission-Critical Systems.

Perforce Booth at Embedded World (PRNewswire)

During the event, the MISRA C Working Group announced MISRA C: 2012 Amendment 4 on March 15. MISRA also announced that the forthcoming MISRA C 2023 will consolidate the amendments and previous versions of the guidelines into a single, comprehensive edition to facilitate compliance, which will be published later in the year.

The new version release of Perforce's Helix QAC 2023.1 will provide complete coverage of MISRA C: 2012 AMD 4 and support for MISRA C: 2023.

Perforce is a recognized industry leader in embedded static analysis and is a founding member of MISRA. Experts from Perforce's static analysis team are MISRA committee members. Perforce's Helix QAC static analysis tool ensures compliance with MISRA guidelines.

This year, MISRA celebrates the MISRA C 25th anniversary of the publication of the original version of MISRA C. It continues to be the trusted standard for development of software in C where quality, safety, and security are considerations.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. Perforce solutions future-proof competitive advantage by driving quality, security, compliance, collaboration, and speed – across the technology lifecycle. We bring deep domain and vertical expertise to every customer, so nothing stands in the way of success. Privately held and funded by Clearlake Capital and Francisco Partners, our global footprint spans more than 80 countries and includes over 75% of the Fortune 100. Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts. Get the Power of Perforce .

Media Contacts

PERFORCE U.S.

Grace Bonacum

PAN Communications

Ph: +1 617 502 4300

perforce@pancomm.com

PERFORCE UK/EMEA

Maxine Ambrose

Ambrose Communications

Ph: +44 118 328 0180

perforcepr@ambrosecomms.com

Perforce Staff at Embedded World (PRNewswire)

Perforce Software (PRNewsFoto/Perforce Software) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Perforce Software