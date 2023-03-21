Kajeet's Michael Flood named as CoSN2023 Impact 30 Award Winner

EdTech leadership award recognizes Flood's contributions to further digital equity in K-12 education

MCLEAN, Va., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kajeet®, a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions for businesses and schools, is proud to announce that Michael Flood, senior vice president of public sector at Kajeet, has been named as one of CoSN's 2023 Impact 30 Award winners. This prestigious award recognizes Flood's contributions to transforming K-12 education with innovative technology solutions and his vision for the future of learning.

(PRNewswire)

"At Kajeet, we are passionate about using technology to create a more equitable education system."

The CoSN Impact 30 Award identifies EdTech Leaders who are making a difference for schools across the nation today and are seen as influencers for the next 30 years. The award winners were selected after a rigorous evaluation process that looked at their key projects, accomplishments, and vision for transforming K-12 education.

"I am honored to be recognized by CoSN as an Impact 30 Award winner," said Michael Flood. "At Kajeet, we are passionate about using technology to create a more equitable education system. It's meaningful to be a part of a team that is making a difference in the lives of students across the country."

Flood has been instrumental in expanding Kajeet's presence in the education sector and in developing innovative solutions that address the unique challenges faced by schools and districts. Under his leadership, Kajeet has become a trusted partner for thousands of schools across the country, providing mobile hotspots, school bus WiFi, connectivity-enabled laptops and tablets and other solutions that help to close the digital divide and ensure that all students have access to the resources they need to succeed.

"CoSN is proud to recognize Michael Flood as one of our Impact 30 Award winners," said Keith Krueger, CEO of CoSN. "Michael's leadership and vision have been instrumental in helping Kajeet to become a leader in the education technology sector. We are excited to see the impact that Michael and Kajeet will continue to make in the education sector over the next 30 years."

Kajeet will be honored along with 15 other EdTech leaders at the CoSN 2023 Conference in Austin, Texas this week. The conference brings together education technology leaders from across the country to share best practices and learn about the latest trends and innovations in EdTech.

About Kajeet:

Kajeet® is a leading IoT connectivity services provider that enables thousands of schools, healthcare providers, government organizations, and world-class enterprises to better connect with their students, employees, and customers. Kajeet's Private 5G Platform simplifies private wireless, allowing education and enterprise customers to easily build and manage their own private wireless networks. Kajeet holds 43 U.S. patents in the field of wireless technologies. To learn more, visit kajeet.com and follow us on Twitter at @Kajeet.

About CoSN:

CoSN (The Consortium for School Network) is the premier professional association for school system technology leaders. The organization supports and advocates for the use of technology to transform teaching and learning. The Impact 30 Award recognizes leaders who are making a difference in education and have a vision for the future of learning.

Kajeet Media Contact: Linda Jennings

Director of Corporate Communications

Phone: +1-248-521-3606

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kajeet