Don't Forget to Enter The Eggland's Best "Recipe for a Healthy Family" Sweepstakes

Families can access nutritious recipes, tips and enter for a chance to win $5,000, plus other great prizes!

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all busy families looking to make the most of their summer! Eggland's Best is continuing its mission with the YMCA to help communities and families nationwide focus on fostering healthier habits with its "Recipe for a Healthy Family" Sweepstakes. Fans can enter daily through May 5th at EBFamilySweeps.com for a chance to win the Grand Prize of $5,000 to plus up their nutrition and overall wellness routine, as well as a $250 grocery gift card, Eggland's Best and YMCA swag and a 3-month supply of Eggland's Best eggs!

(PRNewswire)

As a proud national supporter of the Y and its Healthy Kids Day® on April 29th, Eggland's Best will be providing resources like nutritious recipes and tips to inspire the health and well-being of kids and their families at the nationwide event. The brand will also further support the Y's mission with a significant grant donation to help enhance and strengthen food access and nutrition education for underserved communities across the country.

"The Y works to empower youth, improve health and strengthen community and we are thrilled to be working with Eggland's Best to encourage healthier habits overall," said YMCA of the USA's Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Valerie Waller. "Thanks to their support, we can reach more kids and families through the Y's Healthy Kids Day and provide them with nutrition education resources that offer great, easily implemented healthy eating suggestions."

"Eggland's Best is committed to supporting families on their health and wellness journeys, which is why we're excited to be teaming up with a like-minded and deep-rooted partner like the Y," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "Partnerships like this help to reaffirm our commitment to providing families with the only egg that has superior taste, nutrition, versatility, and freshness compared to ordinary eggs!"

Eggland's Best has also teamed up with Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Dawn Jackson Blatner, to provide nutrition education tips for families, along with wholesome and delicious snack recipes. Made with nutritious Eggland's Best eggs, try these Oatmeal Snack Bars or Breakfast Egg Boxes – easy for parents to quickly whip together even on the busiest summer days!

"With six times more Vitamin D, ten times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Omega-3s compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs are always the go-to for my family and clients to easily add more nutrition into meals and recipes," said Blatner. "I am so excited to be working with Eggland's Best to inspire families nationwide to lead healthier lives by incorporating wholesome foods into their daily routine."

Eggland's Best eggs are a delicious and nutritious ingredient to incorporate into any meal. Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain 25% less saturated fat, six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Vitamin B12 and Omega-3s, and ten times more Vitamin E. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil, and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities.

For delicious recipes, Sweepstakes Official Rules and how to enter, visit www.EBFamilySweeps.com. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs, visit www.egglandsbest.com .

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN IN THE EGGLAND'S BEST RECIPE FOR A HEALTHY FAMILY SWEEPSTAKES. Open to legal residents of the 50 US & DC, 18 or older. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts 3/7/23 and ends 5/5/23. For Official Rules, which govern, click here. Sponsor: Eggland's Best, LLC.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. Eggland's Best eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E, and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that Eggland's Best eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. Eggland's Best eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com .

Eggland's Best Logo (PRNewsfoto/Eggland's Best) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eggland's Best