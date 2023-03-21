Austin Air Systems Helping Parents and Teachers Advocate for Clean Air in Classrooms Before Federal Funds Expire

With COVID-19 relief programs set to end this summer, Austin Air releases Parent-Teacher Toolkit empowering communities to push for HEPA air purifiers in their districts; many U.S. schools haven't taken advantage of federal funding despite better health and student performance tied to indoor air quality

BUFFALO, N.Y., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin Air Systems, a leading manufacturer of medical-grade HEPA air purifiers, today released a new toolkit that helps parents, guardians and teachers advocate for cleaner air in their classrooms.

The Parent-Teacher Toolkit provides information on funding from the U.S. government for schools to acquire portable air cleaners, which have been proven to improve student performance and protect against harmful airborne threats. The toolkit also includes correspondence templates and educational materials, such as videos and clinical studies, making it easier for community stakeholders to urge their local K-12 administrators to take action on indoor air quality.

Timing is crucial. Federal relief funds that schools can use to purchase air purifiers — made available amid the COVID-19 pandemic — are set to expire this summer.

"Students' ability to learn and teachers' ability to adequately perform their jobs are greatly influenced by their environment," said Lauren McMillan, president of Austin Air Systems. "Clean air is especially important in schools, where large groups of people are indoors for prolonged periods of time, often in small spaces with little or no ventilation. Without HEPA air purifiers, there is much less protection against airborne illness like the flu, COVID-19 and RSV. School leaders need to take this seriously. Our toolkit makes it easier for concerned residents to make the case that their kids and teachers should be breathing the cleanest air possible."

Medical professionals have also raised the alarm on Sick School Syndrome in which older, moldy, air-tight school buildings are off-gassing flame retardants and other harmful chemicals through things like old carpeting, flooring, light fixtures, caulking and other adhesives and plastic commonly used in school settings. All these things are proven contributors to chronic health conditions and poor performance in the classroom.

Use of HEPA purifiers is part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) multi-layered approach to mitigating the transmission of COVID-19 and other airborne viruses. HEPA has proven to be 99.7% effective at capturing viral particles associated with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Only 28% of K-12 schools are using HEPA filtration systems in classrooms, according to a June 2022 report by the CDC.

Austin Air has delivered hundreds of thousands of portable HEPA air purifiers to schools across the country. The company's clean air counselors have helped administrators navigate the process, from application to installation. Erie County and Albany County, both in New York State, recently used federal funding to purchase Austin Air purifiers for every one of its public, private and charter school classrooms.

In addition to reducing the spread of airborne viruses, cleaner indoor air has proven to improve cognition and performance, protect against outdoor air pollutants such as ozone, smog and wildfire smoke, and decrease environmental triggers that cause asthma and allergies, according to The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. According to researchers with The American Academy of Pediatrics, the Austin Air Systems Healthmate Air Purifier has proven to reduce children's asthma symptoms and minimize visits to the emergency room. The University of Washington conducted a similar study that showed the same Austin Air purifier can help improve indoor air quality for children with asthma.

Austin Air Systems has worked with the U.S. government, FEMA, and the American Red Cross in response to the country's most challenging environmental emergencies. Its units were used after 9/11, Hurricane Katrina, Superstorm Sandy, the 2015 SoCal gas leak, and some of the worst wildfires on record. The company's HEPA technology has been studied by Johns Hopkins, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the University of Washington, and Franklin W. Olin College of Engineering.

Austin Air Systems is based in Buffalo with all units handcrafted out of the largest air cleaner manufacturing facility in the world. Austin Air has shipped its air purifiers to more than 100 countries.

Schools can access information on government funding for air purifiers on Austin Air's website.

Parents and teachers can sign up for the new toolkit at ParentTeacherToolkit.com.

