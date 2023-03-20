U.S. Congressman Wesley Hunt Visits Zeta Energy's Lithium-Sulfur Battery Facility

HOUSTON, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Energy's CEO Tom Pilette and senior team were honored to host U.S. Congressman Wesley Hunt, his District Director Lisa Gilmore and Field Representative Grayson Hilburn at Zeta's Houston headquarters and R&D Lab for a discussion on the importance of U.S. domestic advanced battery manufacturing and tour of our leading-edge lithium sulfur battery lab and production facility. Congressman Hunt represents the Houston Energy Corridor and home-grown Zeta Energy is excited to play a role in the region's continued leadership in energy innovation and production.

Pilette stated, "One of the features of Zeta's lithium-sulfur batteries that we are most proud of is that they don't require nickel, manganese or cobalt and they can be manufactured here in the U.S. with local materials. This gives us a short, resilient supply chain. We are excited to be working with leaders like Congressman Hunt to make this happen!"

Zeta Energy is a US-based privately-held company focused on developing and commercializing high performance, safe, rechargeable batteries that are lower cost and sustainably manufactured. Zeta has filed more than thirty patents on its proprietary carbon nanotube anode and sulfur cathode technology. The Company may from time to time disclose public material events via its website at http://www.ZetaEnergy.com or its social media accounts at the following locations:

