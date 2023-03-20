Lotum Selects Couchbase to Unify Gaming Experiences for Millions of Global Users

Capella Helps Lotum Improve User Experience, Boost Performance and Increase Efficiency at Scale With Real-Time Data

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the Game Developers Conference , Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), the cloud database platform company, announced that Lotum , one of the world's leading providers of mobile gaming applications, has selected Couchbase Capella ™ Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) on Google Cloud to power its most popular mobile game, 4 Pics 1 Word. Capella delivers a consistent and always-on experience for Lotum game users, regardless of network connectivity. Since moving to Capella, Lotum has benefited from increased performance and scale for its games, as well as meeting customer demand for a synchronized gaming experience across devices.

"We're continuing to grow at a rapid pace, with 800 million downloads worldwide. We need to ensure the gaming experience is seamless, especially when traffic is unpredictable. This needs to happen regardless of the device gamers decide to use," said Lars Schmeller, team lead at Lotum. "With Couchbase and Capella, millions of players are able to use the devices of their choice without losing profile data, and they're able to have a consistent experience without any disruptions, even when network connectivity is unreliable. Since gamers have a low tolerance for delays or lag, these capabilities are critical for us. We have a small but mighty team and Couchbase provides us with a flexible, highly functional and low maintenance database that empowers us to do more with less."

At the heart of any successful game is a database that maintains reliable uptime, scales in real time to handle millions of users and provides a responsive and personalized experience across all devices. In order to provide players with a great experience, Lotum selected Capella for increased application speed and scalability for its most popular game. With Capella App Services, Lotum is able to provide offline-first capabilities, meaning the gaming experience isn't interrupted by network delays. Multiplayer games are able to synchronize data between mobile and web apps to ensure they reflect accurate stats and scores. Capella's unique App Services automatically synchronizes data in a secure, stable and scalable way, and its embeddable database ensures apps are always available and fast, with or without internet connectivity.

Capella is uniquely suited to handle game virality and scale with user demand. Capella is a fully managed DBaaS that delivers database flexibility and offloads database management for developers while the price-performance ROI keeps improving as users scale. Millisecond responses for highly interactive and personalized applications are ensured through Couchbase's real-time, memory-first architecture.

"The mobile gaming market continues to expand , with consumers spending $41.2B during the first half of 2022 alone. Given the hyper growth and the fierce competition in this market, it has become paramount for game developers to offer an experience that captures the attention of gamers," said Ravi Mayuram, CTO of Couchbase. "Our differentiated architecture both on the cloud and specifically at the edge is what enables customers like Lotum to deliver a snappy gaming experience at extreme scale. We're excited to partner with Lotum to ensure their active users around the world have an unfailing and reliable experience across all of their devices."

About Couchbase

Modern customer experiences need a flexible database platform that can power applications spanning from cloud to edge and everything in between. Couchbase's mission is to simplify how developers and architects develop, deploy and consume modern applications wherever they are. We have reimagined the database with our fast, flexible and affordable cloud database platform Capella, allowing organizations to quickly build applications that deliver premium experiences to their customers– all with best-in-class price performance. More than 30% of the Fortune 100 trust Couchbase to power their modern applications. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com and follow us on Twitter @couchbase.

About Lotum

Founded in 2006, Lotum is one of the world's leading providers of mobile games and apps for iOS, Android, and the Facebook Messenger platform. Lotum prides itself on being a small but mighty team of just 48 people whose creations bring joy to millions of users around the world every day.

