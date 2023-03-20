LivePerson named Technology Partner of the Year at the 2023 Stevie® Awards

Leading AI company awarded top honor by the world's foremost sales and customer service awards program



NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in Conversational AI, was presented with the Gold Stevie® Award for Sales or Customer Service Solutions Technology Partner of the Year at the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

Along with the company's 2023 Gold Stevie win for Best Contact Center Solution, this award marks LivePerson's 12th Stevie Win overall.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, across 49 nations and territories, were considered in this year's competition.

"Ever since we pioneered the invention of web chat for brands, LivePerson has continually pushed the limits of digital engagement between brands and their customers," said Rob LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson. "As we enter a new era in which leveraging AI for better business outcomes becomes a strategic imperative, we're proud to earn this validation of our technology, our vision, and our team's hard work."

"The nominations we received for the 2023 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success."

Powered by nearly one billion conversational interactions per month on the company's Conversational Cloud, LivePerson's AI helps customer care, sales, and marketing teams deliver and automate more meaningful, natural-feeling conversations. It is trusted by thousands of the world's biggest brands and continuously optimized by hundreds of thousands of human experts.

To learn more about how LivePerson's AI helps brands achieve better business outcomes, visit liveperson.com.

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is a global leader in Conversational AI. Hundreds of the world's leading brands — including HSBC, Virgin Media, and Burberry — use our Conversational Cloud platform to engage with millions of consumers as personally as they would with one. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set to build connections that reduce costs, increase revenue, and are anything but artificial. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our Conversational AI, please visit www.liveperson.com.

