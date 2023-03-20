EUROPEAN WAX CENTER CO-FOUNDER, JOSHUA COBA, BACKS GLOSSLAB WITH EYES ON NATIONWIDE EXPANSION

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOSSLAB, the hygiene-first, membership based nail studio operator with 20 locations, has partnered with Joshua Coba, the co-founder of European Wax Center, to expand GLOSSLAB nationwide.

The partnership with Coba is expected to accelerate GLOSSLAB's expansion plans, and will use the same area representative franchise model that Coba used to grow European Wax Center. Under Coba's leadership, European Wax Center has grown rapidly and is approaching $1B in system wide sales coming from over 900 locations across the United States. European Wax Center went public in August 2021.

Born and raised in Miami, Coba noticed a gap in the market for a high-quality, affordable waxing service that catered to both men and women. In 2004, he co-founded European Wax Center with the goal of providing a superior waxing experience that was both efficient and comfortable. Coba also plans to work with GLOSSLAB to significantly expand the GLOSSLAB branded products.

"We are thrilled to partner with Joshua Coba and take GLOSSLAB to the next level," said Rachel Apfel Glass, founder of GLOSSLAB. "Joshua has an incredible track record, and we look forward to leveraging his expertise."

Coba said, "GLOSSLAB is a great concept that has huge potential. Rachel and her team have done a fantastic job of creating a differentiated experience for customers, and I am excited to work with them to help bring that experience to even more people across the country."

ABOUT GLOSSLAB:

GLOSSLAB, a hygiene-first, membership-based nail studio operator, currently has locations in NY, NJ, CT, Washington D.C., MD, TX and FL. Rachel Apfel Glass founded GLOSSLAB in 2018 with a mission to modernize the nail salon experience with its hygiene-first, membership-based concept. After giving birth to her second daughter, Glass made her dreams a reality, and founded GLOSSLAB on three key pillars including: Hygiene, Efficiency, and Membership. In addition to focusing on the client experience, Glass believed it was equally important to provide employees with a safe working environment, fair wages, and a true career path. GLOSSLAB prides itself on being totally water free, as water is a breeding ground for germs. Hygiene is GLOSSLAB's guarantee, with strict measures in place long before COVID-19 guidelines were developed. The future-forward studio features technology-enhanced services (online booking, cashless payment, contactless check-in and check-out) and performance-based products at the forefront of beauty and nail trends including best-in-class long-lasting vegan polish, gel, and non-toxic polishes. In addition to their in-person manicure and pedicure offerings, the brand launched a line of self-care must-haves including a full line of proprietary polishes, at-home mani and pedi kits, nail treatments, hand creams and foot creams and more - to bring the GLOSSLAB experience into homes everywhere.

