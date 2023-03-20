NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the increasing demand for affordable and personalized housing, Boxabl is now showcasing several facades to show how boxabl homeowners can easily customize their Boxabl. Known as the Fancy Casita, or the "Boxabl FC", there are several looks for homeowners to choose from.

Boxabl Announces Personalized Concepts for its Casita Home (PRNewswire)

With the current backlog of 160,000 interested customers, Boxabl is planning its expansion in N Las Vegas .

"This adds the option for a personal twist and whimsy to our standard Casita", says Galiano Tiramani, Boxabl co-founder. "Our core business will remain standard housing units, however, due to increasing demand for customization, we are showcasing Casita personalized styles, including an Abode, Castle, South Beach, Northwoods, and a Mid-century Modern" The goal is to show customers that the customization possibilities are endless.

Boxabl's mission is to revolutionize the standard of housing construction and affordability with its innovative, technology-based solution to mass-produce homes through advanced manufacturing. What further differentiates Boxabl from other modular home builders is the ability to deliver homes in a compact design, no longer needing expensive wide load permits.

Boxabl (PRNewswire)

