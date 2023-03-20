Aura Expands Kids Online Safety Capabilities with Safe Gaming Technology and Investment in Kidas

Aura integrates Kidas 'ProtectMe' technology to protect children from online predators, scams, and cyberbullying when playing online video games

BOSTON, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura , the leader in intelligent safety for consumers, today announced an investment in and strategic partnership with Kidas , a technology solutions company developing anti-cyberbullying and predator protection software for online gaming platforms. Aura's investment in Kidas' intelligent platform was made under the Aura Innovation Fund , which supports the growth of early-stage startups making the internet safer for those especially vulnerable to online threats, including children. In addition to the investment, Aura now provides subscribers access to Kidas' ProtectMe software through Aura's all-in-one, AI-powered online safety app, expanding the platform's existing capabilities that proactively protect families and kids online.

"As a parent, I understand how overwhelming it is to protect your children from online predators and cyberbullying, given how much time children spend online in today's digital age," said Aura founder & CEO Hari Ravichandran. "Intelligent, AI-based technologies take some of the burden off of parents who are trying to keep their families safe in a hyper-connected world. Together with Kidas, Aura can provide parents peace of mind, while helping them balance their kids' online independence and real-world safety."

Kidas' focus on children — a group disproportionately at risk for digital threats like identity theft and cyberbullying — directly aligns with the goals of the Aura Innovation Fund , while evolving the industry's collective ability to serve all digital citizens. In addition to the investment and integration, Aura Chief Technology Officer Ryan Toohil will join the Kidas Advisory Board to further a collective effort towards a safer internet for all.

According to the Anti-Defamation League , three out of five young people ages 13-17 — representing nearly 14 million young gamers — experienced harassment in online multiplayer games. Kidas' machine learning-based software uses artificial intelligence to analyze voice and text conversations in 220 popular children's games and automatically detects toxic situations, including sexual harassment, cyberbullying, grooming and racism. Parents receive same-day immediate threat alerts and weekly updates detailing their child's game time compared to average Kidas users, most played games and more.

"While increased social interactions within online gaming has proven to be a great tool in developing cognitive and social skills for children around the world, it has also exposed youth to a plethora of serious threats," added Kidas CEO and Founder Ron Kerbs. "Scammers, predators and financial defrauders are targeting kids now more than ever, and by partnering with Aura, we can better protect families from these potential dangers. Aura's investment will help us expand to new games and platforms, further improve our algorithms, grow our team and reach more parents, ultimately creating a safer and more enjoyable digital world for everyone."

Kidas' technology is available to all Aura family plan subscribers beginning today as part of Aura's all-in-one online safety platform that protects families from financial fraud, identity theft and other online threats. Learn more and try Aura's intelligent safety platform by visiting www.aura.com .

About Aura

Aura, the leader in intelligent safety solutions, provides all-in-one digital protection for consumers. We understand that the online safety needs of each individual are unique and require a personalized solution. By bringing together security, privacy and parental controls on an intelligent platform, Aura makes adaptive and proactive digital safety accessible to everyone. Visit www.aura.com .

About the Aura Innovation Fund

The Aura Innovation Fund was established to support the company's mission of creating a safer internet by investing in early stage startups and leaders that represent the future of the industry and workforce. The Aura Innovation Fund invests in leaders that represent the diversity of the world around us and in solutions that solve problems for groups especially vulnerable to or at risk of digital threats. Recipients receive seed capital, professional mentorship and development support from Aura. For more information and to get in touch with the Aura Innovation Fund team, email auracares@aura.com .

About Kidas

Kidas is a technology solutions company focused on developing anti-cyberbullying and predator protection software for online gaming platforms. With a hyper-focus on protecting younger players, Kidas enables parents with the tools they need to manage the inherent risks that persist through online anonymity and shield their children from online predators and other toxic behaviors while they game. Through software that analyzes in-game voice, text activity and screen time on PC games and apps, Kidas silently integrates into hundreds of game titles and monitors for predatory actions or privacy concerns that may arise. Custom weekly reports are generated and emailed to parents letting them know if their child encountered such threats. For more information, visit www.getkidas.com .

