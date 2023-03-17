Optimizely Recognized as a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Marketing Platforms

Optimizely received recognition for sixth consecutive year, positioned furthest to the right for 'Completeness of Vision' and highest for 'Ability to Execute'

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely , the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Marketing Platforms. Gartner has positioned Optimizely in the Leaders Quadrant for the sixth year in a row for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

"The marketers and content editors we serve need to deliver high-quality content and execute more efficiently than ever before," said Optimizely CEO, Alex Atzberger. "We understand there is incredible urgency to drive performance with excellent content experiences, so we're honored to receive recognition for our Content Marketing Platform (CMP) once again, which helps make collaboration to achieve this even easier. We're committed to continually investing in innovative ways to help forward-looking leaders across industries take control of the full content lifecycle and deliver for their customers."

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms is an extensive evaluation of CMP technology providers. Gartner assessed eight vendors across different evaluation criteria, reviewing each company's Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Today's announcement continues a strong start to the year for Optimizely, which was recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms for a fourth consecutive year.** The news also arrives early in the tenure of the company's new CMO , Shafqat Islam. As the co-founder and CEO of Welcome (formerly known as NewsCred), Islam takes particular pride in how Optimizely CMP enables creativity for practitioners and growth for business leaders.

"We see the value of our integrated CMP in our own daily work. Optimizely's marketing team relies on this powerful solution to achieve streamlined collaboration and create beautiful digital experiences that are easy to find, use, and repurpose," said Islam. "There's a huge opportunity for the 10,000+ brands across the globe that rely on Optimizely to benefit from the rich content and improved collaboration they realize from using the CMP."

Optimizely CMP leverages embedded AI capabilities, modular asset creation, and a highly configurable UX to enable easy collaboration across functions and time zones and rapid generation of personalized content at scale. This year, the DXP provider has further delivered on its promise to drive growth for digital leaders with the introduction of text-to-image generative AI functionality.

To learn more about Optimizely's Leader position, download the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms report .

*Welcome (acquired by Optimizely and later rebranded to Optimizely CMP) was named in the 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018 Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms.

**Episerver (acquired Optimizely in 2020 and later rebranded to Optimizely in 2021) named in the 2023, 2022, 2021 and 2020 Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms.

About Optimizely

At Optimizely, we're on a mission to help people unlock their digital potential. We do that by reinventing how marketing and product teams work to create and optimize digital experiences across all channels. With our leading digital experience platform (DXP), we help companies around the world orchestrate their entire content lifecycle, monetize every digital experience and experiment across all customer touchpoints. Optimizely has 700+ partners and nearly 1500 employees across our 21 global offices. We are proud to help more than 10,000 businesses, including H&M, PayPal, Zoom, Toyota and Vodafone, enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. At Optimizely, we live each day with a simple philosophy: large enough to serve, small enough to care. Learn more at optimizely.com.

