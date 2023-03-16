Renowned Jazz Drummer and Composer ALLISON MILLER, a member of the critically acclaimed jazz supergroup ARTEMIS, brings her award-winning band BOOM TIC BOOM to Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Friday April 7 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets for the ALLISON MILLER's BOOM TIC BOOM at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features Renowned & Prolific Jazz Drummer and Composer ALLISON MILLER, and her Award-Winning Band BOOM TIC BOOM, on Friday April 7 at 7:30 P.M. Allison Miller's longtime band, BOOM TIC BOOM, won the 2019 Jazz Journalists Association's Award for "Best Mid-Sized Jazz Ensemble" and Miller won the 2019 Jazz Times Critic's Poll for "Best Jazz Drummer."

Renowned Drummer and Composer ALLISON MILLER brings her Award-Winning Band BOOM TIC BOOM to Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Friday April 7 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets available on Ticketmaster.com and www.jimmysoncongress.com. (PRNewswire)

"A powerhouse jazz drummer and composer..."

"Ten years into the band's existence, these musicians are firing on all cylinders..."

— DOWNBEAT MAGAZINE (2019 Album Review of 'Glitter Wolf')

"Modern Jazz Icon in the Making"

— ALL ABOUT JAZZ (on Allison Miller)

Renowned Drummer and Composer ALLISON MILLER engages her deep roots in improvisation as a vehicle to explore all music. Miller has been named one of the "Top 20 Jazz Drummers" in Downbeat Magazine and her composition, "Otis Was a Polar Bear", is on NPR's list of "The 200 Greatest Songs by 21st Century Women". Miller is also a proud member of the critically acclaimed jazz supergroup ARTEMIS.

Miller's band BOOM TIC BOOM celebrated their 10th anniversary with the release of their 5th critically acclaimed album, Glitter Wolf. NPR's Kevin Whitehead says, "All the parts fit together like clockwork on Allison Miller's new album Glitter Wolf." Previous album releases include 5am Stroll (2005), Boom Tic Boom (2010), Live at Willisau (2012), No Morphine No Lilies (2013), and Otis was a Polar Bear (2016).

BOOM TIC BOOM has been met with critical acclaim, with albums making "Top 10 Jazz Albums" lists for Downbeat Magazine, The Los Angeles Times, and the Jazz Journalists Association. The band has been featured on NPR's Fresh Air, NPR's Tiny Desk, JazzSet with Dee Dee Bridgewater, NPR's Jazz Night in America with Christian McBride, and jazz festivals across the world.

As a side-musician, Miller has been the rhythmic force behind such mainstream artists as Ani DiFranco, Sara Bareilles, Natalie Merchant, Brandi Carlile, Toshi Reagon, the Meredith Vieira Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Pino Daniele, and Erin McKeown; and her jazz skills have been embraced by everyone from organ legend Dr. Lonnie Smith and vocalist Patricia Barber to instrumental trailblazers such as Marty Ehrlich, Myra Melford, Steven Bernstein, Renee Rosnes and Ben Allison.

Allison Miller is on Yamaha's "Top 30 Clinicians List", conducting clinics and master classes throughout the world, and teaches at the New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music in NYC, Stanford Jazz Workshop, and is the Artistic Director of Jazz Camp West. Her lessons and writings have been published in The Huffington Post, Modern Drummer, Jazz Times, DRUM, Tom Tom, and Drummer UK.

BOOM TIC BOOM features Acclaimed Saxophonist NICOLE GLOVER, also a member of the jazz supergroup ARTEMIS, who recorded with 5x-GRAMMY® Award-Winning Bassist and Vocalist Esperanza Spalding on her GRAMMY® Award-Winning album, 'Radio Music Society',

BOOM TIC BOOM also includes Award-Winning Trumpeter JASON PALMER who was named one of the "Top 25 Trumpeters of the Future" by Downbeat Magazine. Palmer has performed with many of the leading jazz musicians in the world, including Herbie Hancock, Roy Haynes, Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Roy Hargrove, among others.

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows included 9 NEA Jazz Masters, 52 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 46 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 575+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for ALLISON MILLER's BOOM TIC BOOM at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Friday April 7 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

