Fisher Investments Awarded Workplace Culture Recognition

CAMAS, Wash., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments, one of the world's largest independent, fee-only investment advisers, earned a Workhuman Certified Enterprise designation. Certification distinguishes organizations committed to providing a rewarding workplace environment where employees are valued, feel included and can do their best work.

"Earning Workhuman Certified Enterprise status is a testament to our culture and effort to build lifelong careers," said Fisher Investments' CEO Damian Ornani. "A strong workplace culture plays an important role in our mission to help more clients achieve their investment goals and create better financial futures."

Workhuman Certified status recognizes Fisher Investments for achievements across eight areas of employee experience, including purpose driven work, opportunities for growth and a culture of belonging.

Workhuman is an international organization which strives to create more connected, human-centered workplaces through human capital software solutions. With a database of more than 50 million points of human workplace connections, Workhuman has identified key workforce shifts and eight tenets of work experience.

Workhuman Certification is open to all enterprises with a minimum of 10 full-time employees and being a Workhuman customer is not required for participation. Participating companies complete an application outlining their employee-focused programs and describe how the company is creating a human-centered workplace. Companies provide examples of programs, practices and data that demonstrate progress within appreciation, work-life harmony, growth opportunities, fair pay, safety and purpose-driven meaningful work. Applications are reviewed by a team of Workhuman subject matter experts including human resources leaders, human resources consultants, data analysts and business leaders. Fisher Investments and its affiliates do not pay to be considered or selected for Workhuman Certification; however, Fisher Investments does pay an annual fee to utilize the Workhuman Employee Recognition platform.

