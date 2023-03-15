The 9th Annual Biohacking Conference Will Showcase the Latest Advancements in Science and Technology at Transformative 3-Day Event, June 22-24, 2023

The World's Largest Biohacking Event Brings Together Global Mavericks Leading the Charge in Human Performance and Longevity

ORLANDO, Fla., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 9th Annual Biohacking Conference will offer consumers an immersive 3-day experience at The Hyatt Regency Orlando from June 22 – 24. Thousands of health and wellness seekers from around the globe will have access to the latest advancements in science and technology and gain exclusive insights from the world's leading experts in health, longevity, and consciousness, all geared toward enhancing human performance.

Hosted by legendary biohacker and esteemed entrepreneur Dave Asprey and Upgrade Labs, the world's first Human Upgrade Center, the highly acclaimed Biohacking Conference is the largest and most influential event of its kind.

This year's theme is all about "play," aligned with Asprey's latest book, Smarter Not Harder, which offers readers a guide on how to achieve more energy and earn back much-needed time to enjoy life's pleasures so they can work less and play harder. Conference-goers will experience cutting-edge innovations and technologies through real-time, interactive demonstrations with over 100 exhibiting partners showcasing their latest breakthroughs. Highlights include hyperbaric oxygen therapy with industry leader, OxyHealth®, reversing aging through DNA with The DNA Company, technology-assisted brain fitness with BrainTap®, an ecstatic dance party with TruKava™ hosted by legendary DJ and breathwork specialist Niraj Naik, and much more. Asprey's latest coffee innovation, Danger Coffee™, will be served daily. Danger Coffee™, is a clean, mold-free, farm-direct coffee engineered to detoxify and re-mineralize the body with more than 50 trace minerals, nutrients, and electrolytes.

Distinguished keynote speakers and featured presenters include the Father of Biohacking, Dave Asprey, Jim Kwik, celebrity brain coach and famed podcaster, Naveen Jain, the founder and CEO of VIOME, Dr. Molly Maloof, healthcare visionary who's extending human lifespan, Dr. Joseph Mercola, osteopathic physician and widely considered the most controversial doctor on the internet, Dr. Alberto Villoldo, renowned medical anthropologist, Vera Mulyani, a "Marschitecht" who's leading the charge to send humans to Mars, Joseph Yi, MD, board-certified addiction psychiatrist, and many others. In addition, this year's Biohacking Conference will include breakout sessions with expert panelists, inspirational speakers, and educators such as Philipp Samor V. Holtzendorff-Fehling, the CEO of Leela Quantum Technology® and Quantum Upgrade, Tony Molina, an Amphibious Reconnaissance Marine Team Leader, and more. Morning sessions will be led by longevity expert and media personality, Dr. Kien Vuu, SPARTAN Race Mobility Doctor, Dr. Vonda Wright, and so many others.

"This year's Conference is all about the importance of play and helping you do more of the things you love while feeling better and more energized along the way," says legendary biohacker and esteemed entrepreneur Dave Asprey. "Over the last decade, the Biohacking Conference has built a powerful movement, provided community and actionable information, and always supported the most innovative companies in the world. Come learn about the little things that make the biggest difference in the areas you care most about – whether it's fitness, nutrition, neurology, or spiritual resilience -- we'll teach you what the leading experts know."

"We're thrilled to return to the Biohacking Conference this year with BrainTap® as a Premiere Sponsor," says Dr. Patrick Porter, Founder and CEO of BrainTap®. "The Biohacking Conference showcases the latest technologies for optimal health and performance and provides an exciting opportunity for BrainTap® to debut a new App, enhanced user experience, and exclusive new content for conference attendees while illustrating the radical benefits of brain fitness to overall wellness. This conference is an exceptional opportunity for scientists, researchers, and biohacking enthusiasts to come together and share their knowledge and passion for exploring the frontiers of human health and performance--I'm excited to see the breakthroughs and innovations that will emerge from this gathering of brilliant minds."

Partners for the 9th Annual Biohacking Conference include Timeline Nutrition, Danger Coffee™, PureWave, 40 Years of Zen, BioOptimizers™, Power Plate®, Sunlighten®, and many more. All attendees will be treated to healthy, organic, gourmet lunches, unique morning workouts, and exclusive biohacking samples and gear to take home, with additional perks offered to Preferred and VIP attendees throughout the 3-day conference.

Ticket Prices :

General Admission: $1,999

Preferred Admission: $3,499

VIP Admission: $4,999

The Biohacking Conference Location :

Hyatt Regency Orlando

9801 International Dr

Orlando, FL 32819

For more information and to purchase tickets visit: https://biohackingconference.com/

