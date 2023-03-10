HSN Announces Exclusive Launch of C. Wonder by Christian Siriano

Siriano brings his signature, refined exuberance to all women via new HSN ready-to-wear apparel line

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HSN ®, a leader in livestream shopping and video storytelling, today announced the launch of C. Wonder by Christian Siriano. The collection features modern ready-to-wear styles created exclusively for HSN in collaboration with acclaimed American fashion designer, Christian Siriano. Christian will serve as Creative Director of C. Wonder and be the public face and voice of the brand. Known to be mindful of extended sizing, Christian is dedicated to reinforcing HSN's long-standing pledge to size-inclusive apparel. The new collection will offer sizing from XS-3X, as well as select styles available in tall and petite, appealing to women of all sizes.

"Women already have enough to worry about without having to add whether the outfit she's picked out to conquer her day is going to fit. That's why we love collaborating with Christian Siriano, because he knows exactly how to design a guilt-free luxury collection that reinvents everyday dressing for the modern woman," said Bridget Love, GMM & VP Fashion, Accessories, Jewelry & Beauty HSN. "For over 40 years, inclusivity has long been part of HSN's DNA. Being the exclusive lanuch partner for C. Wonder by Christian Siriano is the newest chapter in our continued commitment to inclusive sizing for all women."

C. Wonder by Christian Siriano is produced exclusively for HSN by Xcel Brands headquartered in New York City. "Pairing the creative energy of New York award winning designer Christian Siriano with the loved American brand C. Wonder, this new collaboration offers the consumer a compelling fashion collection that continues our commitment to livestream selling and shopping through discovery" said Robert D'Loren Chairman & CEO Xcel Brands.

C. Wonder by Christian Siriano brings a uniquely fresh spin to ready-to-wear pieces, while the designs still embody classic and feminine touches. The collection is infused with pop culture inspiration, bold colors and one-of-a-kind prints. With over 25 styles of dresses, pants, jackets, jumpsuits and more to choose from, the endless style combinations will surely inspire joy in every look.

"The fashion and retail industries are always evolving, which is why I'm so excited to partner with HSN for C. Wonder by Christian Siriano,'' stated Christian Siriano. "They really know how to bring the brands and their stories to life in creative ways, which is a huge reason why I'm partnering with them today. For decades, HSN has given their customers a fabulous shopping experience and I'm excited to continue that tradition!"

Available in sizes XS-3X, the C. Wonder by Christian Siriano launch collection will range in price from $40 for a T-shirt to $150 for a dress, regardless of a garment's size. Customers will be able to exclusively shop the new collection on HSN beginning today. Following a brief on-air sneak peek in mid-March, Christian will make his full HSN on-air and streaming debut to introduce the C. Wonder by Christian Siriano collection on March 30, 2023. Shop C. Wonder by Christian Siriano on www.hsn.com.

About HSN®

HSN takes shoppers on a journey – embracing the new, exploring untrodden paths, and bringing shoppers a unique perspective that enriches their lives. HSN offers a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names in health and beauty, jewelry, home/lifestyle, fashion/accessories, and electronics and incorporates entertainment, personalities and industry experts to provide a unique shopping experience. HSN engages millions of customers across the U.S. via two broadcast networks, a website, and multiple streaming services, mobile apps and social pages. HSN was founded over 40 years ago as the first shopping network and is based in St. Petersburg, Fla. To learn more, visit corporate.hsn.com, follow @HSN on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter , or follow HSN on Pinterest , YouTube or LinkedIn .

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes QVC®, HSN, Zulily® and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, "Qurate Retail GroupSM"), as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group is dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com , follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter , or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn .

About Christian Siriano

Award winning CFDA designer Christian Siriano launched his eponymous collection in 2008 following his studies in London under Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen. Known for whimsical and show-stopping design, the collection is shown each season at New York Fashion Week and sold in retailers across the globe. In 2012, the first flagship Christian Siriano store opened in NYC, then in 2018, "The Curated NYC" opened in Midtown Manhattan, and now his most recent retail venture, "The Collective West" has opened in Westport, CT. Siriano's designs have been worn by current VPOTUS Kamala Harris, current FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden, former FLOTUS Michelle Obama, Angelina Jolie, Oprah, Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Julianne Moore, Lady Gaga, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Porter, Cardi B, Amy Adams, Scarlett Johansson, Whoopi Goldberg and Julia Roberts to name but a few. Siriano was named among Time's 100 Most Influential People for his leading contributions on body diversity on the runway and red carpet. Christian is the youngest person to ever appear on Crain's "40 Under 40" list and a member of "Forbes 30 Under 30".

Christian has been heralded for leading the PPE charge during the COVID-19 pandemic. His atelier shifted entirely from clothes to masks and to date he and his team have shipped over one million masks to frontline workers in the New York area. 2020 also saw Siriano launch his own digital BRAVO talk show called "SO SIRIANO" which saw him break down all things fashion and pop culture with guests ranging from Drew Barrymore, Leslie Jones, Billy Porter, Ashley Graham, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Sia. And Christian fulfilled a longtime passion when he added interior designer to his impressive list of credits with the debut of his newest venture, Siriano Interiors and a full custom furniture collection. With over a decade of fashion experience, the Siriano design studio continues to celebrate beauty and diversity in this ever changing Fashion industry. Most recently, the prestigious SCAD (Savannah College of Art & Design) MUSEUM OF ART presents Christian's first ever solo work retrospective with the CHRISTIAN SIRIANO: PEOPLE ARE PEOPLE EXHIBITION, which ran in Savannah from October 2021-January 2022 and recently moved to the Atlanta location and remains on view through October 9th, 2022. In 2017, he added the title of Author to his credits when he released a photographic retrospective book with Rizzoli Books called Dresses to Dream About, now in its third printing. Due to that high demand, he released a new version titled Christian Siriano: Dresses to Dream About Deluxe Edition, featuring brand new images from his ever growing/impressive body of work.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, production, marketing, livestreaming, wholesale distribution and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, fine jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment and social media as one thing. Xcel owns the Judith Ripka, Halston, LOGO by Lori Goldstein, and C. Wonder by Christian Siriano and a minority stake in the Isaac Mizrahi brand. It also owns and manages the Longaberger brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing LLC. Xcel is pioneering a true omni-channel sales strategy that includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, digital livestream shopping, brick-and-mortar retail and e-commerce channels. The company's brands have generated in excess of $3 billion in retail sales via livestreaming in interactive television and digital channels alone.

Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant livestreaming, production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing and licensing experience and has a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. With an experienced team of professionals focused on design, production and digital marketing, Xcel maintains control of product quality and promotion across all of its product categories and distribution channels. Xcel differentiates by design. www.xcelbrands.com

About C. Wonder

C. Wonder was imagined to offer an almost magical customer experience. The product assortment includes apparel and accessories basics and also home and entertaining products, all with a cosmopolitan slant and available at an incredible value. The secret ingredient of C. Wonder is a selection of new and unexpected products that surprise and delight. C. Wonder by Christian Siriano offers amazing products at great prices and promises to transport our customers to a place they have never been.

