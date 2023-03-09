REI issues hundreds of millions of dollars in member rewards this month

REI Co-op members can now access their annual Co-op Member Reward and special discounts for March – including 20%-off promotion



SEATTLE, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op is marking the distribution of its annual member reward with additional ways for members to save and get outdoors. Active REI co-op members* can now find their Co-op Member Rewards for purchases made in 2022 reflected in their respective accounts, which is typically 10% back on last year's eligible full-price purchases**. REI Co-op Member Rewards are immediately redeemable for purchases made online, in-stores or via the app.

This year's Co-op Member Reward comes with deep deals for members. From March 17-27, members can score an additional 20% off on one full price item; and an extra 20% off on one REI Outlet item using coupon code "MEMBER23" at checkout. Additional offers, including exclusive collections and savings on REI adventure travel trips, will also be coming to members this month.

"We're excited to give back to and honor our members – a community of 21 million strong that's transforming the co-op and the outdoors, for the better," said Clay Walton-House, REI divisional vice president for membership. "For every member who joins the co-op, we donate $5 to REI's Cooperative Action Fund, which supports nonprofits and projects that protect, and expand equity in the outdoors."

REI is a different kind of company. Along with many attributes that make REI a special place, including being a member-owned co-op, and investing in nonprofits dedicated to the outdoors, the Co-op Member Reward is an annual benefit that gives profits back to the source. Last year, REI gave a total $234 million back to its members.

REI Co-op Mastercard holders can earn an additional 5% back in rewards. Members will receive a notice with their reward via mail or email. They can also check their account to view their award, which is redeemable now through Jan. 5, 2025.

"As an 85-year-old co-op, helping our members get the best value continues to be a top priority," added Walton-House. "Whether it's the annual Co-op Member Reward, additional savings for REI Co-op Mastercard holders that add up quickly, member-only discounts, or trading in your used gear via Re/Supply (REI's used gear ecosystem), there are many ways we work to reduce the cost of outdoor participation so our members can focus on fueling their outdoor passions."

Beyond the reward, REI Co-op members will have access to several promotions for items purchased between March 17 - 27, including:

20% off on one full-price item from REI (in-stores, online or via customer service), using coupon MEMBER23 at checkout***

An extra 20% off on one item from REI Outlet (REI.com/outlet), using coupon code "MEMBER23" at checkout***

30% off Co-op Cycles Kids Bikes, and 10% off Co-op Cycles DRT 1.0 and 1.1, Gen E 1.1 & 1.2

50% off select REI Co-op Brand backpacking tents and sleeping bags

$700 in savings on select REI adventure trips, with 10% off guided adventures for Great Smoky Mountains Backpacking, New River Gorge Hiking and Camping, Alaska Hiking Plus-Wrangell-St. Elias, Colorado Ultimate Adventure and Point Reyes National Seashore Multisport. Visit Up toin savings on select REI adventure trips, with 10% off guided adventures for Great Smoky Mountains Backpacking, New River Gorge Hiking and Camping, Alaska Hiking Plus-Wrangell-St. Elias, Colorado Ultimate Adventure and Point Reyes National Seashore Multisport. Visit rei.com/adventures/h/deals for more information

REI members receive early access to new products from brands like Oboz Katabatic, Salomon Sense, Marmot and REI Co-op

The deals will also be available to new members who join the co-op. For a one-time fee of $30, anyone can become an REI Co-op member and receive these promotions. Lifetime membership benefits also include free U.S. shipping, special member offers, access to Re/Supply used gear, as well as member pricing on shop services, classes, and experiences. Earnings for eligible products purchased in 2023 will be reflected on next year's reward.

The co-op relaunched its membership program last spring in support of its 50-million-member community vision. Among the changes, REI made a commitment to donate $5 to the REI Cooperative Action Fund for every membership purchased. The Fund supports organizations committed to building a new outdoor culture and improving the health and well-being for all people.

Additional information

*Only active REI Co-op members receive a Co-op Member Reward notice. To be an active member, you need to make net merchandise or shipping purchases (purchases minus credits and returns) of at least $10 per year, unless you joined during that calendar year.

**10% is typical for the Co-op Member Reward, but not guaranteed. Co-op Member Reward is based on eligible net qualified purchases, which exclude REI Outlet items, sale, clearance, discounted items, used gear, gift cards, REI classes, tours and events, shipping charges, service fees (e.g., rentals, labor, shop services), membership fee, REI Cooperative Action Fund donations, postage, event tickets, passes or registrations, government agencies and sales tax.

*** Visit REI.com/coupon for coupon details and exclusions. Visit rei.com/membership for more information.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 21.5 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. REI has 181 locations in 42 states and the District of Columbia. If you can't visit a store, you can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the REI shopping app. REI isn't just about gear. Adventurers can take the trip of a lifetime with REI's active adventure travel company that runs more than 100 itineraries across the country. In many communities where REI has a presence, professionally trained instructors share their expertise by hosting beginner-to advanced-level classes and workshops about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.

