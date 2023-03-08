reDesign Announces Third Annual Youth Advisory Council

Student-led Cohort Brings Fresh Solutions to K-12 Education's Biggest Issues

AUSTIN, Texas, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- reDesign , an education design lab committed to building inclusive, learner-centered communities, today announced from the SXSW EDU conference, their student cohort for the 2023 Youth Advisory Council . An integral part of reDesign's commitment to elevate student voices, Youth Advisors contribute to the organization's decisions, designs, and practices. The third annual Youth Advisory Council cohort is comprised of 11 high-school students from across North America, and runs from February through December 2023.

"reDesign welcomes and congratulates the student cohort for the 2023 Youth Advisory Council," said Rohan Menon, Learning Experience & Curriculum Designer who leads reDesign's Youth Advisory Council program. "reDesign is committed to keeping students at the center of our work, and the Youth Advisory Council is one of the most important ways that we live out that commitment. We're thrilled to learn, create, and co-design with our Youth Advisors so that their perspectives can inform the work we do with district and state K-12 education partners."

This year's Youth Advisors hail from various parts of the U.S. including Idaho, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island and Texas, in addition to Canada, and are as follows:

As part of the application process, students shared their visions for reimagined learning communities, which include Salome Murcia Gonzalez's excitement for "projects that involve the community and real-life problems where we can put our learning to the test." Alexandra Dye explained that, "I believe that school should be a supportive environment and not a place where students feel like they need to compete with one another in their academics…if I was in a position of leadership for my district, I would do whatever I could to push for mental health days." Sabbia Gale-Donnelly is hopeful about the "multitude of small but meaningful ways we could affect the lives of those in school today, so that, by the time my brother reaches high school, he won't be dealing with the same challenges I've witnessed."

Youth Advisors, who receive a stipend for their work, are encouraged to bring their unique experiences as learners to provide insights into how schools can be improved. Student-driven investigations from past Youth Advisory Council cohorts focused on improving grading, final exams, and tracking systems; supporting active learning; flexible approaches to scheduling; and exploring teaching conditions and the broader societal structures that shape what school currently looks like.

Founded in 2008, reDesign recently received a $10M grant from the JP Fletcher Foundation for their social impact and education design work with schools. For more information on the Youth Advisory Council program, and the work of reDesign to transform education, visit reDesignu.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

About reDesign:

reDesign is an education design lab committed to meaningful, positive, joyful learning for all young people. We help build and support inclusive learner-centered communities so that education becomes a pathway to liberation. Learn more about the work of reDesign to transform education at reDesignu.com .

