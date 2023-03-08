Nedra Dickson named Chair of the Board of Directors of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC)

New 2023 WBENC Board Members announced

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) has named Nedra Dickson, Managing Director and Global Supplier Inclusion & Sustainability Lead for Accenture, as the Chair of the WBENC Board of Directors. Dickson leads Accenture's Global Supplier Diversity and Sustainability Programs across 20 countries.

WBENC is the largest third-party certifier of businesses owned, controlled, and operated by women in the United States .

Dickson is a long-time leader and advocate for women- and diverse-owned businesses. Prior to being named chair, Dickson served as the WBENC First Vice-Chair for the WBENC Board of Directors and, on behalf of Accenture, as a Co-Chair of the 2022 WBENC National Conference in June 2022 in Atlanta, GA. Accenture is a 2023 WBENC America's Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises.

"Nedra Dickson is a powerful leader and mentor for our entire WBENC network, including our Corporate Members and Women's Business Enterprises. WBENC is proud and honored that she will continue to bring her talent, inspiration and deep experience, particularly in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and supplier diversity, to leading the Board," said Pamela Prince-Eason, WBENC President and CEO. "We look forward to working even more closely with Nedra as the WBENC network continues our momentum in fueling the growth and development of women-owned businesses."

"It is my honor to serve as the Chair of the WBENC Board of Directors. Under the leadership of Barbara Kubicki and Board Chairs prior, and of Pamela Prince-Eason and the WBENC leadership and staff, WBENC is central to how women's business enterprises are growing, developing and greatly impacting the innovation and diversity within our supply chains," said Nedra Dickson. "As WBENC looks to the next 25 years, the sky is the limit for Women's Business Enterprises and Corporations to lead the way in business growth, innovation and social impact."

"My time as WBENC Board Chair has been incredibly rewarding and challenging all at once," said Immediate Past Board Chair, Barbara Kubicki, Wells Fargo Chief Procurement Officer. "We quickly recognized the critical need for strong support of Women's Business Enterprises and Corporations alike during the COVID-19 pandemic. I'm proud of how the WBENC network persevered and, in many ways, grew and evolved through the recent years, under the leadership of Pamela Prince-Eason, WBENC leadership and staff, and the entire WBENC Board of Directors."

Additionally, WBENC is proud to announce additional new Board and Executive Committee members.

Corporate Members

Kristofer Clark , Senior Director, Global Operations | Dell

Siofra Harnett, Director, Supplier Diversity & Inclusion | Google

Jennifer Turner , Global Supplier Diversity Program Director, IBM Finance & Operations | IBM

Bianca Ortega , Senior Director, Global Supplier Diversity | Marriott International

Jo Haight , Senior Director, Supplier Citizenship Leader | The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G)

Sandy Nielsen , Global Head of Supplier Diversity | Verizon

Carla Preston , Director, Global Corporate Procurement Supplier Diversity and Inclusion | Amazon

Tamra Pawloski , Senior Director, Leveraged Procurement and Head of Corporate Real Estate | Corteva Agriscience

Andrea Desaulniers , Director of Supply Chain Strategic Initiatives | Raytheon Technologies

WBENC-Certified Women's Business Enterprises (WBEs)

Ann Ramakumaran, CEO | Ampcus

Hannah Kain , President & CEO | ALOM

Kanchana Raman , President & CEO | Avacend

Caren Schweitzer , President & Founder | Creative Resources

Regional Partner Organizations (RPOs) Leadership Council

Liz Walsh , President | Women's Business Enterprise Council East (WBEC East)

Janice Greene , Ph.D., President & CEO | Women's Business Enterprise Council - Pacific (WBEC-Pacific)

Bliss Coulter, President & CEO | Women's Business Council - Southwest (WBCS)

Executive Committee Appointments

Chair, Leadership Council: Sandra Eberhard , President & CEO | Women's Business Enterprise Councils Metro NY and Greater DMV

Vice Chair, Leadership Council: Liz Walsh , President | WBEC East

Chair, Women's Enterprise Forum: Peggy DelFabbro , CEO | MDavis

First Vice Chair, Women's Enterprise Forum: Hannah Kain , President & CEO | ALOM

"The WBENC Board of Directors is pleased to have such accomplished and passionate professionals serving on our Board of Directors in our mutual commitment to the growth and development of women-owned businesses," added Prince-Eason.

The WBENC Board of Directors will be attending the 2023 WBENC National Conference, the largest event of its kind, focused on women-owned businesses. More than 4,000 entrepreneurs and corporate business leaders will gather March 20-23, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. Learn more about the 2023 WBENC National Conference: https://www.wbenc.org/conference/.

About WBENC

WBENC is the largest third-party certifier of businesses owned, controlled, and operated by women in the United States. WBENC partners with 14 Regional Partner Organizations (RPOs) to provide its world-class standard of certification to women-owned businesses throughout the country. WBENC is also, supported by more than 540 Corporate Members. Throughout the year, WBENC provides professional development, business development, and outreach opportunities for more than 18,000 WBENC-Certified women-owned businesses, Corporate and Government Members, and the national WBENC network. Learn more at www.wbenc.org.

