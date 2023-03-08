ISCorp Amsterdam Data Centre Officially Goes Live, Providing EU Based Customers New Found Levels of Compliance and Cyber Security

AMSTERDAM, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last two months ISCorp's infrastructure team has been working hand-in-hand with its European based customers to assure functionality, connectivity and security through the new addition to the ISCorp Global Data Center Network.

ISCorp is proud to offer a flexible solution with a new data center location that allows for organisations of all sizes to expand their coverage into the highly regulated European Union controls. ISCorp's compliance and Security Operations teams have worked tirelessly to adhere to ISO:27001 Standards while making the addition to the ISCorp customer network.

ISCorp latest Data Center addition is a testament to the people, process and technology pillars for which the ISCorp business has built a global cloud solution. With an emphasis on technology ISCorp has used the most advanced and secure technologies in this data center addition that will continue to provide the highest levels of compliance across all industries.

By expanding their global footprint ISCorp continues to embrace new and updated security policies and procedures that have upped commitment to compliance and continues to make ISCorp a global leader in the managed secure cloud space.

"We are very excited to continue our growth and share with our customers and prospects our commitment to them, their products and most importantly their end users. Our physical growth will provide us an additional competitive advantage when comparing the ISCorp Managed Secure Private Cloud to the large commodity cloud options. We are excited to showcase the positive impact this has on our customers and I am very appreciative for our entire global team for their impact on our strategic growth plan," said Mike Weber, President & CEO ISCorp.

ISCorp EMEA is an extension of the ISCorp United States based team which provides ISCorp with a follow the sun approach to support and security operations on all ISCorp hosted products.

"A global footprint is a benefit to all of ISCorp's customers as heightened cyber security measures are taken as part of the continuous security improvement model," said Mike Germany – Director, European Operations.

Integrated Systems Corporation (dba ISCorp) is a global provider of custom-design managed secure private cloud services. Born out of the Financial Services industry in 1987, today ISCorp serves millions of end users globally across multiple industries.

