SB22 Announces New Partnership with ZingSports to Launch Sports Betting in Puerto Rico

DALLAS, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SB22, an innovative sports betting software development firm, is excited to announce a new partnership with ZingSports, a Puerto Rico-based sports betting potential operator. This partnership will bring a wide range of sports betting options to Puerto Rican customers, including free-to-play and real-money wagering, pending regulatory and licensing approvals.

"The most engaging sports betting experience in the market." Jerry Foley , CEO ZingSports

"We are thrilled to partner with SB22 and launch a modern and differentiated sports betting offering in Puerto Rico," said Jerry Foley, CEO of ZingSports. "This partnership will allow us to bring our customers the most engaging sports betting experience in the market."

SB22's next generation sports betting platform, which features a built-in Player Account Management module, AI-driven promotional capability, advanced betting engine, and a true omni-channel experience, will power ZingSports. "We are excited to join forces with ZingSports and bring our cutting-edge technology to the Puerto Rican market," said Vik Shrestha, Chief Commercial Officer of SB22. "Our goal is to provide the best possible experience for sports betting fans in the region."

The partnership will provide customers with access to a wide range of sports, including basketball, baseball, football, soccer and more. In addition, customers will be able to place bets on a variety of markets, including in-play wagering and player props.

"We are confident that this partnership will be a game-changer for sports betting in Puerto Rico," said Jerry Foley, CEO of ZingSports. "With SB22's expertise and our commitment to providing the best possible experience, we are positive that this partnership will be a huge success."

Vladimir Jovanovic, Chief Operating Officer of SB22, added, "ZingSports is an ideal partner and has a lot of creative ideas for fan engagement and acquisition. We are looking forward to combining their ideas with our technology and showcasing our collective efforts."

SB22 has created the definitive next generation sports betting platform certified for GLI-33 and designed for the US market. It is modern, scalable, and modular, with all its functionality, including its proprietary PAM, completely integrated from the ground up. SB22 is the first mobile-centric, fully automated, cloud capable, and VR/AR-ready tech platform in the sports betting industry.

