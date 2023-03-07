Manna Tree Hosts Second Annual Global Health Forum

Colorado-based Investment Firm Committed to Improving Human Health Through Nutrition Unveils Updated Investment Criteria

VAIL, Colo., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Manna Tree, a Vail, Colorado-based investment firm committed to improving human health, hosted its Second Annual Global Health Forum on February 3, 2023.

From left to right: Co-founders and managing partners Ross Iverson, Gabrielle Rubenstein and Brent Drever on stage during the Second Annual Global Health Forum (PRNewswire)

This year, the event's main topics included the convergence of nutrition and longevity, shifts in consumer behavior toward the better-for-you category and the importance of authenticity in ingredients. The keynote speaker was Dr. Robert Lustig, who delivered a presentation on the key role nutrition plans in longevity. Carlotta Mast, senior vice president and market leader at the New Hope Network, provided insights on shifts and trends in the better-for-you category.

The Global Health Forum concluded with an air of reinvigorated hope and a shared commitment to work toward a better future across all parts of the food system.

"We have seen the power of connecting our network and continue to find value in organizing events around the challenges our industry faces," said Gabrielle Rubenstein, co-founder and managing partner of Manna Tree. "We're all in this together and we need to start thinking collaboratively across the supply chain to redesign an outdated food system."

Manna Tree is excited to continue the conversation. This week, the firm is attending Expo West in Anaheim, California.

Coinciding with its recent events, the firm has launched an updated list of investment criteria for desired deals.

According to Steve Young, managing director at Manna Tree, "Our updated investment criteria reflect our ongoing commitment to finding strategically aligned, growth-stage companies best positioned to improve human health, both today and long into the future."

About Manna Tree Manna Tree is a Vail, Colorado-based investment firm committed to improving human health through nutrition. The firm invests and actively partners with growth-stage companies, driven by the core belief that health, well-being and longevity are attainable through innovation in food. Manna Tree has made 12 investments to date: Health-Ade, Gotham Greens, Vital Farms, Good Culture, Verde Farms, True Food Kitchen, MycoTechnology, Nutriati, Urban Remedy, The New Primal, Infinant Health and Cheetah.

Contact: Allison Yazel, allison@mannatreepartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Manna Tree Partners