This Week in People & Culture News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy culture press releases from PR Newswire, including a Black History Month recap and releases to kick off Women's History Month.

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering different cultural groups stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

PR Newswire Weekly People & Culture Press Release Roundup, Feb. 27-March 3, 2023. Photo provided by Dress for Success Worldwide. https://prn.to/3IJmlxh (PRNewswire)

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Black History Month Recap

In addition to the popular releases above, the last few weeks have seen many releases cross the wire related to Black History Month, which wrapped up this week. Catch up on a few of those releases:

"The State of Black Professionals in Tech" Report by Info-Tech Research Group Highlights the Unique Experience of Black Employees in the Tech Industry

When an organization's workforce is not reflective of the community it serves, it may risk losing the opportunity to hire great employees or tap into new or growing local and global markets. When an organization's workforce is not reflective of the community it serves, it may risk losing the opportunity to hire great employees or tap into new or growing local and global markets. FreeCast Celebrates Black History Month, Launches BLKChannels Bundle

The bundle features a selection of streaming channels and VOD, created by and for the black community, and highlighting their unique experiences and contributions to American society. The bundle features a selection of streaming channels and VOD, created by and for the black community, and highlighting their unique experiences and contributions to American society. Dove Partners with LinkedIn in support of The CROWN Act to Help End Race-Based Hair Discrimination in the Workplace

#BlackHairIsProfessional sets a goal to educate 1 million hiring managers and workplace professionals on creating a more equitable and inclusive work environment by the end of 2023. #BlackHairIsProfessional sets a goal to educate 1 million hiring managers and workplace professionals on creating a more equitable and inclusive work environment by the end of 2023.

Catch up on more Black History Month news.

