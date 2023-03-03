SurplusGLOBAL Announces Executive Promotion, Recruitment, and Establishment of Equipment Technology Team

SEOUL, South Korea, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SurplusGLOBAL, the leading global platform company for pre-owned semiconductor equipment (www.SurplusGLOBAL.com), announced on the 27th a major organizational restructuring to achieve sustainable business growth until 2030.

SurplusGLOBAL has announced the establishment of a new equipment technology team to enhance technology development and customer support continuously. The team will focus on expanding the technical customer solutions for used semiconductor equipment and aims to assemble a group of top-level equipment engineers to provide cutting-edge customer solutions. With this latest move, SurplusGLOBAL is reaffirming its commitment to delivering world-class services to its customers.

Jeff Kim has been promoted to Managing Director. In contrast, Danny Kim and Sam Yoo joined SurplusGLOBAL as newly recruited executives in the global parts platform and semiconductor back-end equipment sales teams.

In particular, Managing Director Jeff Kim has worked at SurplusGLOBAL for over 16 years and is an equipment sales veteran with rich experience in large-scale project bidding, including back-end semiconductor equipment and front-end equipment sales in various fields.

SurplusGLOBAL appoints Managing Director Danny Kim to lead the expansion of the global parts platform business and make it the company's primary business by 2030, addressing global parts supply chain challenges. As the new Managing Director, Sam Yoo will spearhead the back-end equipment distribution business at SurplusGLOBAL. He brings a wealth of experience in overseas marketing and supply chain management, gained during his time as a semiconductor China sales representative.

Managing Director Jeff Kim expressed, "Having served SurplusGLOBAL for the past 16 years since my joining in 2007, I am now entrusted with the responsibility of undertaking novel challenges as an executive to realize the company's vision. Nonetheless, I remain confident we shall accomplish it collectively with our colleagues."

SurplusGLOBAL continues to expand its equipment technology and global sales organization while entering the semiconductor equipment cluster, pursuing deeper and more diverse solutions for the global semiconductor fab and foundry supply chain in Korea and worldwide.

