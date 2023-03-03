DORSEY & WHITNEY LAW FIRM RETAINED BY PROJECT VERITAS TO CONDUCT INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION OF MANAGEMENT AND FINANCIAL PRACTICES

MINNEAPOLIS, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP and Project Veritas today announced that the law firm has been retained to conduct an independent investigation of management and financial practices at the media organization. The investigation is spurred by internal allegations, which the board has determined requires independent scrutiny.

Dorsey's Government Enforcement & Corporate Investigations practice is comprised of lawyers with deep experience in conducting internal investigations on behalf of corporations and other entities. Dorsey's team includes former senior federal and state prosecutors, government regulators, judges, and former CPAs. The Firm has been involved in numerous corporate investigations and litigation matters involving high profile entities and individuals, including representation of Ackerman McQueen in litigation against the NRA and its Executive Director Wayne LaPierre stemming from financial issues, representation of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents in its investigation of football program sexual assault issues, and other matters involving alleged criminal, ethical and/or financial improprieties.

The Project Veritas Board issued the following statement, "We recognize the need for an investigation that is completely free of any bias or favor. For this reason, we have engaged a leading law firm in these matters to perform this analysis and report their findings to the Board of Directors. We look forward to sharing findings of this investigation when it is complete."

