Subterra Renewables Launches Aura: The Energy as a Service Geothermal Exchange System, Securing Tomorrow

TORONTO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Subterra Renewables is North America's leading end-to-end geothermal provider with reach, expertise, and resources across the continent. Having achieved full vertical integration, Subterra Renewables operates North America's largest fleet of geothermal drilling equipment and has successfully completed projects across the US and Canada.

As governments enact new green policies, developers are faced with the challenge of mitigating the impact of climate change. Subterra Renewables has taken a central role in addressing climate change and accelerating the transition to geothermal exchange and other low-carbon heating methods. With access to an infinite resource, innovative technology, and established partnerships, Subterra Renewables is leading the way for communities to move towards renewable heating and cooling solutions.

Introducing Aura, the geothermal exchange system securing tomorrow. "Aura is Subterra Renewable's Energy as a Service solution that enables developers to partner with an experienced utility manager to unlock the value of geothermal exchange at no cost and no risk," states Lucie Andlauer, CEO of Subterra Renewables. Designed, engineered, and installed using Sustainable Intelligence, Aura turns static buildings sentient, transforming each building into its own ecosystem. The custom geothermal exchange system can be designed for a single building or integrated into a district system. Andlauer adds, "this is the most energy-efficient heating and cooling technology in the world. Residents can enjoy sustainable living today while securing tomorrow."

Residents benefit from low, fixed monthly rates that protect against fluctuating conventional energy prices. Property managers leverage state-of-the-art technology that actively manages system operations and building temperatures with web-enabled sensors optimizing flow rate with real-time system diagnostics. Developers eliminate upfront capital costs and embed the system before site excavation begins.

Cities have set ambitious objectives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in new buildings. Aura and Subterra Renewable are driving innovations to enable developers to achieve net zero targets and meet ESG goals.

