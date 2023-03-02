Points of Light Recognizes FEMA Corps Team Leader as 7,500th Daily Point of Light Honoree

Joanna Glover is Honored for Her Dedicated Service to Disaster Response Across the U.S.

ATLANTA, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joanna Glover was named Daily Point of Light Award Honoree 7,500 by Points of Light, a global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. Glover, who currently serves as a FEMA Corps team leader stationed at FEMA headquarters in Washington, D.C., received this recognition for her service in response to natural disasters.

The Daily Point of Light Award is given five days a week as Points of Light honors individuals and groups creating meaningful change to meet community needs, efforts that often lead to long-term solutions and impact social problems in their local communities. Glover received her award during a special presentation at Points of Light's board meeting in Washington, D.C.

"It is an honor to be able to present this milestone Daily Point of Light Award to Joanna Glover, a FEMA Corps team lead who supports disaster response and recovery," said Diane Quest, interim president & CEO, Points of Light. "As natural disasters occur increasingly frequently, service members and volunteers like Joanna show up to provide support and share their light during a moment of darkness for others. Joanna's work over the years has been incredibly impactful and she is a shining example of the power of volunteerism and service."

FEMA Corps, a partnership between AmeriCorps NCCC and FEMA, is a unique, team-based service program that gives 18-24-year-old participants the opportunity to help communities prepare for and respond to disasters across the U.S. In her role as Team Leader, Glover has assisted with the deployment of FEMA Corps teams to sites across the country, supervised FEMA Corps members on project sites and works with AmeriCorps and FEMA staff to support the organization's mission to help people before, during and after disasters.

Glover's expansive service has included planning and modeling for Hurricane Fiona in the fall of 2022, hazard mitigation for sites damaged by Hurricane Maria and database development to support environmental historic preservation projects in Oakland, California.

"Growing up, my mom has always instilled the importance of doing service work," said Glover. "At every holiday, it was often that my family and I would volunteer our time at events in our community. So, doing these events over the year, service work became a hobby of mine that centered me. Whenever I was in a new moment in my life, I always found myself searching for service work to keep me centered. Receiving the Daily Points of Light Award is very humbling but satisfying and gratifying."

To learn more about the Daily Point of Light Award and nominate an individual supporting causes they care about, visit pointsoflight.org/daily-point-of-light.

ABOUT POINTS OF LIGHT

Points of Light is a global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 145 affiliates across 39 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 16 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. To learn more about Points of Light visit pointsoflight.org.

ABOUT THE DAILY POINT OF LIGHT AWARD

For more than 30 years, Points of Light has been honoring individuals five days a week with its Daily Point of Light Award. This award honors individuals and groups creating meaningful change to meet community needs; efforts which often lead to long-term solutions and impact social problems in their local communities.

President George H.W. Bush was the first president in American history to institute a daily presidential recognition program from the White House, conferring 1,020 Daily Point of Light Awards on citizens and organizations making a big difference in other people's lives and solving community problems. Points of Light continues the recognition each weekday and now have 7,500 honorees to date.

