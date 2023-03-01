Thousands Go Bald This Month to Conquer Kids' Cancer with the St. Baldrick's Foundation

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, in cities across the U.S., thousands of people will rock the bald for the St. Baldrick's Foundation. Men, women and kids are choosing to shave their heads and prove that bald is beautiful, all to raise funds for childhood cancer research.

St. Baldrick's refuses to accept that children continue to suffer long-term health problems resulting from their cancer and treatment and that so many kids have their lives cut short by childhood cancers.

The reality of childhood cancer is that:

Every 2 minutes, somewhere in the world, a child is diagnosed with cancer.

1 in 5 kids with cancer in the U.S. will not survive.

By the age of 50, more than 99% of survivors have had a chronic health problem, and 96% have experienced a severe or life-threatening condition caused by the toxicity of the treatment that initially saved their life.

Shaving your head has a ripple effect that can save a child's life. Here are three reasons to shave your head with St. Baldrick's:

Be a Hero - As a shavee, you're not only raising funds researchers depend on to cure childhood cancer —you're also spreading awareness every time you show off your bald head. Have Fun - Fun always takes center stage at St. Baldrick's events. (Even when there are tears!) Expect hugs, high fives and some cool swag. Make a Difference - Your commitment to shave for the cause raises more than funds and awareness — it shows kids who lost their hair during treatment that you support them, and it brings hope to their families and friends.

With more than 300 events taking place in March, there is plenty of opportunity to get involved.

About St. Baldrick's Foundation

Every 2 minutes, a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer. In the U.S., 1 in 5 will not survive. The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, is on a mission to Conquer Kids' Cancer by supporting the most promising research to find cures and better treatments for all childhood cancers. When you give to St. Baldrick's, you don't just give to one hospital – you support virtually every institution with the expertise to treat kids with cancer across the U.S. St. Baldrick's ensures that children fighting cancer now — and those diagnosed in the future — will have access to the most cutting-edge treatment, by supporting every stage of research, from new ideas in the lab to the training of the next generation of researchers, to lifesaving clinical trials. Visit StBaldricks.org and help #ConquerKidsCancer.

