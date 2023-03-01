Newman's Own Foundation Names Alex Amouyel as New President and CEO

Amouyel Brings 15+ Years of Social Impact Experience to a Radically Good Nonprofit That Helps Kids

WESTPORT, Conn., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newman's Own Foundation has announced Alex Amouyel as its incoming President and Chief Executive Officer, starting in April. The Foundation was established by the late actor, racecar driver, and philanthropist Paul Newman to carry on his radically good legacy of giving away 100% of profits from Newman's Own food and beverages. Amouyel will succeed Miriam E. Nelson, Ph.D., who is retiring after three years of transformative leadership at the Foundation. With Amouyel at the helm, Newman's Own Foundation will lean into its mission to nourish and transform the lives of children who face adversity. Amouyel's experience in philanthropy and impact investing in underserved communities will be invaluable as the Foundation continues to create positive change.

Amouyel brings over 15 years of experience in social impact work to Newman's Own Foundation, with a strong record of supporting social innovators around learning, health, and economic development, including with U.S. Indigenous communities. She is the outgoing Executive Director of MIT Solve, whose mission is to drive innovation to solve world challenges. Previously, Amouyel was the Director of Program for the Clinton Global Initiative. She also worked for Save the Children International in London and across Asia, the Middle East, and Haiti, and at the Boston Consulting Group. Amouyel holds a double master's degree in International Affairs from Sciences Po, Paris, and the London School of Economics, and a bachelor's degree in Biochemistry, Natural Sciences from Trinity College, Cambridge, UK. She is the author of The Answer is You: A Guidebook to Creating a Life Full of Impact.

"I have been so inspired by the work of Newman's Own Foundation," says Amouyel, "in particular, their collaborative and trusting approach with partners, and I look forward to continuing Paul Newman's legacy of 'giving it all away' to support impactful organizations."

"Newman's Own Foundation is thrilled to welcome Alex Amouyel as its new President and CEO," says Michael Clayton, Chair of the Board, Newman's Own Foundation. "Across her career, Alex has brought together brilliant minds and scalable resources to tackle the world's biggest challenges. We are highly confident in her abilities to carry on Paul Newman's legacy, accelerating our impact as we nourish and transform the lives of children who face adversity."

Paul Newman was a pioneering social entrepreneur who made the radically good decision to start a company that was uniquely created to give. With its latest distributions, Newman's Own has given away more than $600 million since Paul Newman started the company in 1982. For more information on Newman's Own Foundation, visit NewmansOwn.org.

About Newman's Own Foundation

In 2005, he created Newman's Own Foundation to continue giving away 100% of profits and royalties from the sale of Newman's Own food and beverages, something he had been doing since founding Newman's Own, Inc., in 1982.

