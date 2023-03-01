Mattamy Homes Announces Land Closing in Angier, NC

Riverfall will bring single-family living to Northern Harnett County

ANGIER, N.C., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, is excited to announce the closing of a land acquisition in Harnett County, North Carolina (the land is west of Black River Township and south of Angier). This deal further adds to Mattamy's carefully curated selection of high-quality offerings in the greater Raleigh market.

Mattamy Homes US Logo (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) (PRNewswire)

The community will be called Riverfall, and it is expected to open for sale in 2023, offering single-family homes from the $300s. The new neighborhood will be an exclusive enclave of only 60 homesites on 72 acres of land.

Mattamy Homes will offer single-family floorplans ranging from 2,300 to 3,200 square feet and designs with a variety of exterior style options. Each design will emphasize modern styling, lifestyle-friendly features and spacious living areas as well as offer a fresh variation on a central, open-concept living space combining kitchen, dining area and Great Room

"Riverfall will showcase several versatile Mattamy Homes floorplans in our growing northern Harnett County submarket," said Bob Wiggins, President of the homebuilder's Raleigh Division. "With a more rural atmosphere in an affordable area, yet convenient to major freeways and vast employment opportunity, we are building Riverfall to provide long-lasting value in a highly desirable location."

Riverfall will be located on Ennis Road. The entrance is only 500 feet from N.C. Highway 55, which links nearby Angier to Fuquay-Varina approximately nine miles away. Additionally, from Riverfall, N.C. Highway 210 East is approximately two miles north, leading to Interstate 40 just 10 miles eastward.

"Location is everything, and we're excited to provide an advantageous one with Riverfall," Wiggins added. "This area is affordable and peaceful, yet it's within easy reach of conveniences and attractions. We know people are going to love being surrounded by this much natural beauty while knowing they will still enjoy an easy commute."

Jack Marley Park, Angier Recreation Park and Neill's Creek Park are within a few miles of Riverfall, with many other outdoor options (including Keith Hills Golf Course) within the immediate and surrounding areas. Cape Fear Shiner County Park is just a few minutes southwest, providing Cape Fear River access and trails. Raven Rock State Park is also nearby, offering hiking, camping and spectacular nature views.

Employment opportunities, conveniences and attractions will be nearby with Lillington within five miles, Raleigh less than 25 miles away and Fort Bragg approximately 30 miles southwest of Riverfall.

Riverfall joins Mattamy's Providence Creek and Stonebarrow communities in Harnett County, with more on the horizon.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets — Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida — and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited