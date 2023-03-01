KEVIN HART'S GRAN CORAMINO TEQUILA ANNOUNCES 50 NEW SMALL BUSINESS GRANTS FROM THE CORAMINO FUND IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE LOCAL INITIATIVES SUPPORT CORPORATION (LISC)

The Coramino Fund announces $500,000 in grants to 50 US small businesses—a new small business and entrepreneurship program led by LISC and funded by Gran Coramino Tequila—providing cash grants and resources to Black and Latinx entrepreneurs and small business owners

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Gran Coramino® Tequila®, founded by entrepreneur Kevin Hart and 11th generation tequila maker, Juan Domingo Beckmann, is proud to announce the 2023 grantees of The Coramino Fund's US program, in partnership with national nonprofit, Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC).

Gran Coramino Cristalino & Añejo (PRNewswire)

The Coramino Fund was created to support Black and Latinx small business owners and entrepreneurs who have historically been blocked from access to capital and necessary resources to grow their businesses. Applications for US businesses opened in November 2022, and were received from all 50 states and across a range of industries including retail trade, transportation, educational services, and more. 50 eligible businesses were selected by LISC to receive grants. 50% of the 2023 Coramino Fund businesses selected are Black-owned, 36% are Latinx-owned, and 14% are Black and Latinx owned. 68% are women-owned businesses.

Established by founders Kevin Hart, Juan Domingo Beckmann, and developed in partnership with Global Brand Equities, Gran Coramino Tequila gives back $1 from every bottle sold to support Black and Latinx entrepreneurs and small business owners in the US and in Mexico. In early 2022, Gran Coramino partnered with LISC in the US and The Beckmann Foundation in Mexico to provide grants to local entrepreneurs. The Mexico program will launch later this year.

"We are proud to announce this year's Coramino Fund grantees in partnership with Gran Coramino Tequila," said Lisa Glover, CEO of LISC. "Black and Latinx entrepreneurs have historically lacked access to financial resources and learning opportunities, restricting their businesses' ability to expand and thrive. This impactful partnership provides vital resources to an exceptional group of small business owners around the country, who in turn support our local communities," said Glover.

"Juan and I always knew we wanted Gran Coramino to have a give-back component that focused on providing Black and Latinx entrepreneurs with resources to pursue their small business dreams," said Kevin Hart, co-founder of Gran Coramino Tequila. "Teaming up with LISC last year to launch The Coramino Fund in the US was the start of that journey. Today, we are honored to recognize the 50 inspiring, hard-working entrepreneurs from around the country who were selected by LISC to receive a cash grant from The Coramino Fund," said Hart.

Founded in 1979 with funding from The Ford Foundation, LISC has grown to become one of the nation's leading nonprofits working to forge vibrant, resilient communities across America through investment in underserved communities and places.

Future grant opportunities with LISC and The Coramino Fund will be announced as they become available. Please visit www.lisc.org/grancoramino for more information on The Coramino Fund and to learn more about the 2022-2023 grantees.

The Coramino Fund 2023 US Grantees

Gran Coramino | LISC

grancoramino@ledecompany.com

ABOUT LISC

LISC is one of the country's largest community development organizations, helping forge vibrant, resilient communities across America. LISC works with communities and partners to close systemic gaps in health, wealth and opportunity and advance racial equity so that people and places can thrive. Since its founding in 1979, LISC has invested $26.7 billion to create more than 463,000 affordable homes and apartments, develop 78.5 million square feet of retail, community and educational space and help tens of thousands of people find employment and improve their finances. During the COVID-19 pandemic, LISC and its partners delivered nearly $240 million in emergency cash grants to more than 16,000 small businesses across the US. Over 95 percent of grantees said the grant helped them maintain operations during Covid-19. More than 80 percent of recipients were entrepreneurs of color and over half were women. For more information about the giveback program, please visit www.lisc.org/grancoramino .

ABOUT GRAN CORAMINO™ TEQUILA

Gran Coramino is a tequila brand founded by two world-class masters of their crafts, Juan Domingo Beckmann and Kevin Hart. As entrepreneurs and tequila lovers, Juan and Kevin first bonded in Tequila, Mexico over their passion for what tequila is and can be, as well as their shared values and desire to innovate the tequila category. Launching first with Gran Coramino Reposado Cristalino, the tequila is matured in Eastern European oak barrels, finished in California Cabernet wine casks and slow-filtered for smooth flavor and crystal-clear color. On September 14, 2022, the brand expanded with an Añejo expression, matured in both American and French oak barrels for 12 months. The tequila is then blended with Añejo reserves matured in ex-cognac casks. The final liquid reveals notes of butterscotch, toasted cacao, and coffee beans for a silky smooth tequila taste with a long and sweet cognac-laced finish. Gran Coramino will donate $1 from every bottle sold to support diverse entrepreneurs and small businesses from communities in Tequila, Mexico and the United States. Gran Coramino is available at a suggested retail price of $49.99. For more information, please visit www.GranCoramino.com and follow @GranCoramino on Instagram.

Gran Coramino® Tequila. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 proof). Trademarks owned by Gran Coramino LLC. Proximo, Jersey City, NJ. Please drink responsibly

ABOUT GLOBAL BRAND EQUITIES

Global Brand Equities (GBE) is the leading producer, owner, and operator of disruptive consumer brands in the spirits industry. Founded by international entrepreneur James Morrissey, the GBE portfolio consists of investments in brands that live in high-growth categories. Responsible for some of the industry's most successful product launches globally, the company continues to innovate and evolve beyond the average industry standard. Creating long-term growth of brand equity is a priority for all of the GBE businesses, and its foundations are deep rooted in the liquor, manufacturing, and entertainment sectors, ensuring longevity and the ability to scale at a global level. The growing portfolio which Includes Maison No 9 French Rosé, Gran Coramino Tequila, Mercer + Prince Canadian Whisky and Sunny Vodka continues to receive exceptional accolades from leading experts. www.globalbrandequities.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gran Coramino