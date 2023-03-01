Holland & Knight and Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis Complete Combination

Holland & Knight enhances healthcare practice and gains significant strength in Southeast U.S.

MIAMI and NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland & Knight and Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis have completed their combination, effective March 1. As a result of the combination, Holland & Knight will have nearly 2,000 attorneys in 35 offices across the United States and internationally.

Waller, founded in 1905, has more than 50 years of experience providing legal counsel to clients in the healthcare services industry, including hospitals, health systems, surgery centers, post-acute care, physician practices and healthcare technology companies. The firm has a long history of facilitating private equity transactions spanning virtually every segment of the healthcare industry and is listed as one of the top firms in Chambers USA's "The Elite" rankings of national healthcare law firms.

The combination makes Holland & Knight one of the nation's most prestigious healthcare law firms and significantly strengthens its capabilities in private equity, financial services, real estate and litigation.

Holland & Knight also expands its U.S. geographic footprint and becomes one of the largest law firms in the state of Tennessee. Waller has more than 280 attorneys with offices in Nashville and Chattanooga, Tenn., Birmingham, Ala., and Austin, Texas.

The combination is the latest step in Holland & Knight's growth strategy, which has focused on building strength in specific geographies, practices and industries. The firm also combined with Texas-based Thompson & Knight in 2021.

"We could not be more enthusiastic about joining forces with Waller. From the outset of our discussions, we quickly realized that we share complementary practice and industry strengths and a collaborative culture that focuses on providing exceptional client service," said Holland & Knight Managing Partner Steven Sonberg. "For Holland & Knight, the combination enables us to hit the ground running in Tennessee – where Waller has a lengthy history and prestigious client roster – and it greatly enhances our position in the healthcare sector. We are confident this move will accelerate our growth and lead to long-term, sustained success."

As part of the combination, three Waller attorneys, including Waller Chair Matt Burnstein, will hold seats on Holland & Knight's Directors Committee, the firm's highest policymaking body. Numerous other Waller partners will also serve in leadership positions in practices and offices at Holland & Knight.

"With this strategic combination, Waller gains a larger geographical footprint, deeper resources and a broader network that allows us to expand the range of services we provide to our clients across the nation," said Mr. Burnstein, who will also serve as executive partner of the Nashville office. "We are thrilled to join a firm that values its team-oriented culture as much as we do and similarly prioritizes responsiveness and innovation when providing client counsel."

About Holland & Knight LLP: Holland & Knight is a global law firm with approximately 2,000 lawyers and other professionals in 35 offices worldwide. The firm's lawyers and advisors provide representation in litigation, corporate and finance, real estate, healthcare and governmental matters. Interdisciplinary practice groups and industry-based teams provide clients with efficient access to attorneys throughout the firm. www.hklaw.com

