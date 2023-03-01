ATRI ISSUES CALL FOR MOTOR CARRIERS TO PARTICIPATE IN ANNUAL OPERATIONAL COSTS DATA COLLECTION

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute today issued a request for motor carriers to participate in ATRI's annual update to its Operational Costs of Trucking report.

ATRI's 15th-annual Operational Costs of Trucking is one of the most used and most comprehensive benchmarking tools in the trucking industry. ATRI confidentially collects costs and operational data directly from trucking fleets and owner-operators, and its analysis reveals key trends for fleets of each sector, size, and region.

The fleet metrics requested by ATRI include driver pay, fuel costs, insurance premiums, and equipment lease or purchase payments. Carriers and owner-operators are asked to provide full-year 2022 cost per mile and/or cost per hour data through an easy-to-use online data entry form or email submission. By carrier request, this year's report includes valuable new efficiency metrics such as miles between breakdowns.

Participating motor carriers will once again receive a customized report that compares their fleet's costs and operations to peer carriers of the same sector and size, as well as an advance copy of the full report.

"ATRI's Ops Costs report is indispensable for benchmarking our operations; it confirms what we are doing well and notes where we can achieve additional cost savings," said James Burg, James Burg Trucking Company President and CEO. "And the customized peer-group assessment is invaluable to our benchmarking activities."

For-hire motor carriers are encouraged to provide operational cost data to ATRI by Friday, April 28. ATRI's data collection form is available online here. All confidential information is protected, and it is published only in anonymized, aggregate form.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501c3 not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

View original content:

SOURCE American Transportation Research Institute