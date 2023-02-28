Planful Named to Constellation Research ShortList™ for Cloud-Based Planning and Performance Management Platforms for 11th Consecutive Year

Planful's Modern Financial Performance Management Platform Recognized for Empowering Customers to Navigate Ever-Changing Business Conditions

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc. , the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software, today announced that the company was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Cloud-Based Planning and Performance Management Platforms for 2023 . This marks Planful's 11th consecutive time on the prestigious list, validating its strong market demand and success of a long-term transformation strategy that culminated in record profitable growth in 2022 .

"Modern financial performance management is a team sport, involving not only finance and accounting folks, but also huge numbers of business operators throughout a company," said Grant Halloran, Chief Executive Officer, Planful. "At Planful, we've redefined our category to focus on user experiences that give financial users powerful tools to drive accurate, fast, and complex processes, while also enabling business operators in other departments to simply and intuitively make quick contributions across those processes. Planful's continued inclusion on this shortlist is an honor and reflects just how transformative our vision is for customers."

Vendors on the list must meet several criteria, including the following features and benefits: rapid cloud deployment and configuration; agile planning and forecasting capabilities; flexible modeling and "what-if" scenario planning capabilities; support for operational planning in areas such as sales and human resources; rich analysis and reporting tools; modern, intuitive interfaces easing frequent planning, forecasting and analysis; and emerging augmented capabilities supporting predictive planning.

"This year, we updated the category name from 'Cloud-Based Planning Platforms' to 'Cloud-Based Planning and Performance Management Platforms' to reflect these vendors' role in driving financial and operational outcomes in addition to facilitating planning," said Doug Henschen, Vice President and Principal Analyst, Constellation Research. "Based on our expert evaluation, Planful is a prime example of a platform that customers need to drive results, and we congratulate them on their 11th appearance on the ShortList." To learn more about Planful's inclusion on the Constellation ShortList™, click here . To request a demo, please visit www.planful.com .

Planful is the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software. The Planful platform, which helps businesses drive peak financial performance, is used around the globe to streamline business-wide planning, budgeting, consolidations, reporting, and analytics. Planful empowers finance, accounting, and business users to plan confidently, close faster, and report accurately. More than 1,300 customers, including 23andMe, Bose, Boston Red Sox, Five Guys, and Zappos, rely on Planful to accelerate cycle times, increase productivity, and improve accuracy. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm. Learn more at www.planful.com .

