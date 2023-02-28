MARK ZANDI JOINS THE COLERIDGE INITIATIVE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coleridge Initiative, Inc. announced today that Dr. Mark Zandi was elected to the Coleridge Initiative Board of Directors on October 23, 2022. Dr. Zandi compliments the composition of the board with his wealth of expertise and knowledge in financial markets and policy.

(PRNewswire)

"I am thrilled to announce that Mark has joined the board," said Dr. Ahu Yildirmaz, President and CEO of the Coleridge Initiative. "His reputation as one of the nation's top economists and experience with policymakers are valuable additions to the board."

"It is a great honor to join the Coleridge board," said Dr. Zandi. "I admire Coleridge's mission of facilitating the use of government data for more effective public policy decisions, and look forward to using my experience as an economist that has relied heavily on government data throughout my career to advance Coleridge's work."

"We are honored that Mark Zandi has joined us on the board," said Dr. Michael Holland, Chair of the Coleridge Initiative Board of Directors. "Mark's experience co-founding Economy.com, a data analytics company providing economic and demographic research services and data curation on industrial, financial and regional markets, that has grown and evolved over the 30 years are indispensable for Coleridge's continued growth."

Dr. Zandi is chief economist of Moody's Analytics where he directs economic research. Moody's Analytics, a subsidiary of Moody's Corp., is a leading provider of economic research, data and analytical tools. He is a trusted adviser to policymakers and an influential source of economic analysis for business, journalists and the public. Dr. Zandi frequently testifies before Congress and conducts regular briefings on the economy for corporate boards, trade associations, and policymakers at all levels.

Dr. Zandi earned his bachelor of science from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and his doctorate at the University of Pennsylvania.

About The Coleridge Initiative, Inc.

The Coleridge Initiative is a nonprofit organization working with governments to ensure that data are more effectively used for public decision-making. Coleridge provides agencies with the opportunity to enhance their workforce data literacy and collaborate within and across states to develop new technologies through the secure access and sharing of confidential microdata. Coleridge's secure data hosting platform, the Administrative Data Research Facility (ADRF), is a FedRAMP-certified environment that enables government agencies to link their longitudinal data with other states and agencies. Learn more: www.coleridgeinitiative.org

Contact: Johana Caba, M.A.

johana.caba@coleridgeinitiative.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coleridge Initiative